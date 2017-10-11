Fasken Martineau Welcomes New Legal Counsel to Its Montreal Office

Jean H. Gagnon, Ad.E., joins Litigation & Dispute Resolution Team

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 11, 2017) - Fasken Martineau announced today the addition of a new legal counsel, Jean H. Gagnon, Ad.E., who will be joining the Montréal office in the Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice on November 1, 2017.

Jean H. Gagnon has over 40 years of experience in franchising, pharmacy and distribution. Furthermore, he has in-depth expertise in strategic negotiation, arbitration and mediation. He advises franchisors, groups, companies and managers for the establishment, management, development and expansion (domestic and international) of their networks. Jean provides strategic counsel, negotiates commercial transactions, and represents clients when addressing their commercial disputes outside the courts.

"We are pleased to welcome Jean H. Gagnon to the firm. As we all know, he is a pioneer and an authority in the field of franchising. His arrival confirms that Fasken Martineau is the leading franchising law firm in Quebec and Canada," asserted Éric Bédard, managing partner at Fasken Martineau for the Québec Region. Martin F. Sheehan, national co-leader of the Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice group, and Frédéric Gilbert, leader of the franchise law practice group, both agree that Jean will be a valuable addition to the firm. "The economic importance of the franchise industry and the specialized nature of this field of law in Québec are firmly established. Consequently, having Jean on board, as an exceptional jurist, can only benefit our clientele. All of my colleagues are thrilled that he'll be joining us," added Frédéric.

The internationally-recognized Litigation & Dispute Resolution team offers over a century of litigation experience in multiple jurisdictions worldwide. The team's expertise encompasses all aspects of corporate and commercial litigation, having represented multinational companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public bodies as trial and appellate counsel in courts and before arbitral tribunals, at mediation and administrative tribunals.

