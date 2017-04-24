Fasken Martineau welcomes two new partners at its Quebec City office

Fasken Martineau hits a homerun in Quebec City with the arrival of Mtres Carl Tremblay and Kateri-Anne Grenier

QUÉBEC CITY, CANADA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Fasken Martineau announced today that two new partners, Carl Tremblay and Kateri-Anne Grenier, have joined its Québec City office, becoming members of the Corporate/Commercial and Litigation and Dispute Resolution groups respectively.

Carl Tremblay is a leader in the Québec City business community and a recognized M&A lawyer. He regularly participates in private placements and public offerings on behalf of well-established companies and start-ups in the technology sector. He also acts for investors during private placements and has participated in creating spinoffs on behalf of several research centres on the Québec City area. He advises the boards of directors of a number of corporations on governance and integrity matters. Carl's expertise has been recognized by various legal directories, including Best Lawyers in Canada and Lexpert.

Kateri-Anne Grenier is an accomplished litigator who appears before the civil courts and the Commission d'accès à l'information du Québec. She practises in the field of commercial litigation, more specifically construction and professional liability. She has extensive expertise and regularly advises companies on issues related to access to information, protection of personal information, cybersecurity, consumer law, and product safety and marketing. In 2013, Kateri-Anne co-authored an annotated edition of the Loi sur la protection des renseignements personnels dans le secteur privé (Quebec's law on personal information protection in the private sector), published by Éditions Yvon Blais.

"We are extremely pleased to be welcoming Carl and Kateri-Anne. Fasken Martineau is well-established in Québec City and plans to increase its presence on the market," commented Éric Bédard, Fasken Martineau's Managing Partner for the Quebec region. "Their respective talents and strategic positioning in the community will consolidate the services offered to our clients, both in business law and litigation," observed Guy C. Dion, a partner with Fasken Martineau and contact person for the Québec City office.

About Fasken Martineau

Fasken Martineau is a leading international business law and litigation firm. With more than 700 lawyers, the firm has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Québec City, London and Johannesburg. For additional information, please visit the firm's website at fasken.com.