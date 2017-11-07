Fasken Martineau welcomes two new recognized tax lawyers

Frederic Harvey and Ryan Rabinovitch join the Firm as Partners

MONTRÉAL, CANADA--(Marketwired - Nov. 7, 2017) - Fasken Martineau announced today that Frédéric Harvey and Ryan Rabinovitch have joined the Tax group as Partners at the Montréal office.

Frédéric Harvey has developed expertise in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, corporate financing, international tax and corporate reorganizations. He acts as a strategic tax advisor in the context of domestic and cross-border complex commercial transactions. Mr. Harvey's advice is also sought in matters related to structuring foreign investments in Canada and renewable energy projects.

Ryan Rabinovitch focuses on all aspects of tax law, including tax planning and litigation. He served as comparative law clerk to Aharon Barak, then President of the Supreme Court of Israel, and law clerk to the Honourable Justice Louise Arbour, then of the Supreme Court of Canada.

"We are pleased to welcome Frédéric and Ryan to the Firm. The continued growth of client activity in the area of mergers and acquisitions is creating a considerable need in the tax realm. Their experience consolidates the positioning of our team, which now comprises 13 recognized lawyers in Quebec and over 40 in Canada," noted Éric Bédard, Fasken Martineau's Managing Partner for the Quebec Region. "Frédéric and Ryan's expertise further enhances the sophisticated tax services offered to clients, in particular in the energy, mining and financial services sectors.

We are thrilled to count them among us," remarked Christopher Steeves, national leader of the Tax group.

Fasken Martineau's Tax group boasts one of the most substantial complements of senior tax lawyers. The group acts for clients in domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, for the implementation of infrastructure projects and with the tax authorities.

