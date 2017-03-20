Fasten Completes More Than 270,000 Rides During SXSW

Company reports 99.8 percent uptime, completing more than 32,000 rides on busiest day

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Fasten, the leading ridesharing provider in Austin and the Official Ridesharing Service of the 2017 South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals, successfully completed more than 270,000 rides beginning 12:01 am March 6 through 11:59 pm on March 19. Other metrics point to a successful event for the company, including:

Biggest day: on St. Patrick's Day, the busiest day of the festival, Fasten provisioned and its drivers completed more than 32,000 rides.





Wait times: the average wait time was 3 minutes 38 seconds. This is on par with non-SXSW wait times.





Reliability: Fasten experienced intermittent service interruptions during a 50 minute time period on March 12 but otherwise performed as designed for the balance of the festival, resulting in a 99.8 percent uptime.





"I could not be prouder of our team and our drivers, who worked their tails off for the past two weeks," said Kirill Evdakov, co-founder and CEO of Fasten. "The experience stress tested our technology and our overall operations, and we are really pleased with how it turned out."

