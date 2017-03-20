Fasten Completes More Than 270,000 Rides During SXSW

SOURCE: Fasten
March 20, 2017 17:46 ET
Company reports 99.8 percent uptime, completing more than 32,000 rides on busiest day
AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Fasten, the leading ridesharing provider in Austin and the Official Ridesharing Service of the 2017 South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals, successfully completed more than 270,000 rides beginning 12:01 am March 6 through 11:59 pm on March 19. Other metrics point to a successful event for the company, including:
"I could not be prouder of our team and our drivers, who worked their tails off for the past two weeks," said Kirill Evdakov, co-founder and CEO of Fasten. "The experience stress tested our technology and our overall operations, and we are really pleased with how it turned out."
About Fasten
Based in Boston, Fasten is a ride hailing company dedicated to operating a profitable business that offers drivers fair pay, and that meets consumers' needs for timely, efficient and affordable transportation. The company offers services in Boston, Mass. and Austin, Tex. with plans to expand to additional markets in 2017. More information is available via the web at www.fasten.com.
Media ContactAnnie Hudson
Scoville PR for FastenAnnie.hudson@scovillepr.com
206-625-0075 x5
