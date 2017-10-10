FatPipe Introduces the First Enterprise Multi-function VNF Solution with Integrated SD-WAN Functionality to Enable Digital Transformation

New integrated VNF/SD-WAN solution allows enterprises to virtually deploy more network functions

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - FatPipe® Networks, the inventor and multiple patents holder of software-defined networks for wide area connectivity and hybrid WANs, today announced the launch of a multi-function VNF (Virtualized Network Function) to its family of SD-WAN solutions.

FatPipe VNF™ integrates SD-WAN functionality with routing, firewall, security, DPI (Deep Packet Inspection), QoS, WAN Optimization and DNS (Domain Name System) management to enable the digital transformation of NFV (Network Functions Virtualization). This high-performance VNF solution allows enterprises and organizations the ability to easily add and deploy more NFV without the complexity of multi-vendor interactions. FatPipe VNF has been implemented on several NFV hypervisors (virtual machine monitors), including OpenStack, AWS, Azure, VMware and Wind River.

"The FatPipe VNF could help enterprises more easily deploy NFV, which has been previously constrained due to the difficulties involved with multiple-vendor components required for a successful NFV implementation, including OpenStack," said 451 Research's Senior Analyst Networking, Jim Duffy.

FatPipe VNF is also available on FatPipe-branded hardware. When selecting FatPipe hardware, customers will have the option of choosing a purpose-built hardware or opt for hardware built with OpenStack and the FatPipe VNF pre-installed, the latter allowing third-party VNFs to be loaded onto FatPipe hardware. FatPipe has been shipping SD-WAN products since 2001.

Virtual network functions can be added from FatPipe's growing ecosystem of VNF partners, or from any OpenStack-compatible provider. Features of FatPipe VNF with integrated, licensable features include:

SD-WAN

Bandwidth Spectrum Ranging from 1Mbps to 10Gbps

Internet Application Path Control

FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standards) 140-2 Certified VPN Encryption

IPS (Intrusion Prevention System) / IDS (Intrusion Detection System)

DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) Mitigation

DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) Server

Inbound DNS (Domain Name System) Management

Web Filtering

WAN Optimization / Bandwidth Reduction

Granular and Holistic Network Visibility

OpenStack-based host platform for hosting third-party VNFs

"OpenStack is becoming the standard for virtualization of network functions," said FatPipe's CTO Sanch Datta. "By building an integrated VNF/SD-WAN that's branded-to-deployment of OpenStack, we can reduce the complexities and barriers to entry for enterprise NFV deployments. We expect this to have a similar benefit to NFV adoption as commercially branded Linux software had for enterprise adoption."

