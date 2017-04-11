FatPipe Networks Announces Gold Sponsorship with Converged Network Services Group (CNSG)

CNSG carrier partners now have access to FatPipe's SD-WAN platform

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - FatPipe® Networks, the inventor and multiple patents holder of software-defined networks for wide area connectivity and hybrid WANs, today announced it has entered into a Gold Sponsorship agreement with Converged Network Services Group (CNSG), the Premier Master Agency for Connectivity, Cloud and Cloud Enablement. The relationship will broaden FatPipe's worldwide distribution network through CNSG's extensive carrier partner network.

As one of the leading vendors for WAN link load balancing and WAN path control with thousands of customers across six continents and intellectual property defining SD-WANs, FatPipe will deliver the FatPipe SD-WAN platform through this new relationship to carriers worldwide.

"By adding FatPipe to our supplier portfolio, it gives CNSG partners the opportunity to embrace next-gen SD-WAN solutions," said Randy Friedberg, VP of Sales & Marketing at CNSG. "SD-WAN continues to be a vital part of our business and FatPipe offers the best breed of SD-WAN technology, while aligning with the CNSG model of putting partners first."

"This relationship gives both FatPipe and CNSG the opportunity to broaden their reach with marketing and educational events to carriers worldwide," said FatPipe's CTO Sanch Datta. "CNSG is recognized as the fastest growing master agency in the industry with a commitment to providing their partners the best cloud and network services and solutions possible and FatPipe meets their partners' high standards for the highest quality network connectivity."

About CNSG

Converged Network Services Group (CNSG) is the Premier Master Distributor for Connectivity, Cloud and Cloud Enablement. Led by form C-Level Carrier Executives and supported by the most experienced sales team in the industry, CNSG provides assistance with every aspect of Discovery, Design and Delivery. CNSG is committed to the core philosophy of earning business by building and maintaining true partnerships with every Customer, Partner and Supplier. This unwavering commitment to the success of our partnerships has enabled CNSG to be recognized as the fastest growing Master Agency in the industry. For more information about CNSG, please visit http://www.cnsg.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About FatPipe Networks

FatPipe® Networks invented the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software, or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies to control WAN traffic. FatPipe currently has 11 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, software-defined networking and selective encryption of broadband networks. FatPipe technology provides the world's best intra-corporate wide area network solutions that transcend Internet and other network failures to maintain business continuity and high transmission security. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has offices in the United States and around the world, with more than 700 resellers worldwide including almost all national resellers in the US. Visit www.FatPipe.com.

FatPipe is a registered trademark of FatPipe, Inc. Other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.