FatPipe Networks Announces Its Next Gen Highly Scalable SD-WAN Platform for Service Providers and Enterprises, Eliminating the Need for Complex Routers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - FatPipe® Networks, the inventor and multiple patents holder of software-defined networks for wide area connectivity and hybrid WANs, today announced its Next Gen SD-WAN platform, version 9, which is designed to further simplify the management of a wide area network in an SD-WAN world and provide load balancing for Layer 2 and Layer 3 networks, eliminating the need for complex routers.

FatPipe's Next Gen Version 9 SD-WAN platform enables a company to fully integrate its SDN at the data center with the SD-WAN at the branch level, providing the first seamless, scalable SDN + SD-WAN product in the market, with vastly superior capabilities than the current SD-WAN products. Virtual versions are available for Amazon and Azure platforms, along with VMWare and other common platforms.

The advantages of FatPipe's Next Gen SD-WAN platform are:

Layer 2 and Layer 3 support enables routed and switched topologies for true global SDN deployment, bridging the LAN and WAN chasm. It enables low-latency, low-complexity and low-cost deployments.

A completely new configuration design supports a web-based interface that automatically scales for all screens: desktop, mobile and tablets. It includes a universal, "single pane glass" visibility across the entire network and a simplified configuration view to easily bring appliances online.

New auto-configuration functionality dramatically reduces the complexity of configuring multiple appliances; MPSec, VPN and policy routing rules are propagated to remote/branch devices automatically from a central location, in addition to improved support for legacy routing protocols by adding BGP & OSPF support into the platform.

Application visibility and performance provide the ability to manage application flows across the WAN, including increased flexibility in application identification and control over flow direction. A holistic view across the entire network allows for unprecedented and granular application visibility.

FatPipe's 'branch in a box' SD-WAN product combines all aspects of a branch's requirements, such as multi-line load balancing, firewall, VPN, QoS, local Smart DNS and other features to implement a single solution at a branch. This makes a branch network very simple to deploy. With Smart DNS present in the local branch, should the cloud-based management product, FatPipe Orchestrator, be inaccessible, the local appliances can continue to perform and transmit data. This is significantly more superior to other SD-WAN products.

"Our customers are geographically dispersed around the world and require a comprehensive and deep view across the entire network from branch offices to data centers. FatPipe's Next Gen SD-WAN platform gives them more control, visibility and a simplified approach to managing and configuring their entire global network so it performs optimally," said FatPipe's CTO Sanch Datta. "This upgrade represents a unified management approach that can be delivered as a comprehensive SDN + SD-WAN architecture -- regardless of location, appliances, data center network, routing protocols, types of applications, devices used and configurations, including private, public and hybrid cloud models -- and eliminates the need for complex routers."

About FatPipe Networks

FatPipe® Networks invented the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software, or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies to control WAN traffic. FatPipe currently has 11 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, software-defined networking and selective encryption of broadband networks. FatPipe technology provides the world's best intra-corporate wide area network solutions that transcend Internet and other network failures to maintain business continuity and high transmission security. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has offices in the United States and around the world, with more than 700 resellers worldwide including almost all national resellers in the US. Visit www.FatPipe.com.

FatPipe is a registered trademark of FatPipe, Inc. Other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.