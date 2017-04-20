FatPipe Networks Collaborates with Wind River to Accelerate Deployment of NFV Solutions

FatPipe's SD-WAN Platform integrated with Wind River Titanium Cloud optimizes SD-WAN and NFV deployments for service providers and telecom equipment manufacturers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - FatPipe® Networks, the inventor and multiple patents holder of software-defined networks for wide area connectivity and hybrid WANs, today announced it has integrated its SD-WAN (Software Defined WAN) platform with Wind River Titanium Cloud as the carrier-grade foundation to showcase and validate its Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) solution.

Titanium Cloud is a portfolio of commercial-ready NFV infrastructure software platforms that enable service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at lower cost and with carrier-grade uptime. By validating and pre-integrating FatPipe's SD-WAN platform with Titanium Cloud, companies can deliver optimized SD-WAN/NFV solutions that are ready for deployment in live networks to service providers and telecom equipment manufacturers (TEMs).

FatPipe Networks has performed testing and validation processes as part of the Wind River Titanium Cloud ecosystem program dedicated to accelerating the deployment of solutions for NFV. Through the collaboration of industry-leading software and hardware companies, the Titanium Cloud ecosystem ensures the availability of interoperable standard products optimized for NFV deployments to help accelerate time-to-market for service providers and TEMs.

As one of the leading vendors for WAN link load balancing and WAN path control with thousands of customers across six continents and intellectual property defining SD-WANs, FatPipe's SD-WAN platform includes key features that transcend WAN failures to maintain business continuity, including zero-touch branch deployment, hybrid WAN connectivity, tuned application performance, easy integration, granular WAN visibility, multi-path security, secure full mesh VPN connectivity and flexible centralized policy deployments.

"The value of FatPipe's SD-WAN technology integrated with Wind River Titanium Cloud means service providers and TEMs can easily and quickly deploy and manage a fully integrated NFV solution across their entire network without concern for interoperability," said FatPipe's CTO Sanch Datta. "By joining forces with Wind River, a global leader in NFV and IoT software, we can assist our mutual customers in reaching their NFV objectives."

"Service providers are in need of validated and market-ready end-to-end NFV solutions. To address this need, collaboration across the ecosystem is essential," said Charlie Ashton, senior director of business development for Software Defined Infrastructure at Wind River. "We are working with leaders like FatPipe Networks to create optimized, interoperable SD-WAN/NFV solutions for service providers and TEMs who are deploying NFV in their networks. Titanium Cloud provides a foundation for carrier-grade NFV infrastructure, and by leveraging other pre-validated NFV elements, service providers can quickly achieve their goals such as reducing OPEX while accelerating the introduction of new high-value services."

Titanium Cloud is designed to meet the stringent "always on" requirements of the communications industry. With Titanium Cloud as the NFV infrastructure software foundation, the telecom industry can rapidly roll out new services with carrier-grade uptime and reliability required by communications networks. Titanium Cloud is based on open software standards including Linux, real-time Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM), carrier-grade plugins for OpenStack®, Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK), and accelerated virtual switching, all optimized for Intel® architecture platforms.

About FatPipe Networks

FatPipe® Networks invented the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs, and allows companies to control WAN traffic. FatPipe currently has 11 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, software-defined networking and selective encryption of broadband networks. FatPipe technology provides the world's best intra-corporate wide area network solutions that transcend Internet and other network failures to maintain business continuity and high transmission security. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has offices in the United States and around the world, with more than 700 resellers worldwide including almost all national resellers in the US. Visit www.FatPipe.com.

FatPipe is a registered trademark of FatPipe, Inc. Other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. Intel is a registered trademark of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.