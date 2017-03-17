FatPipe Networks Recognized on CRN's Inaugural Software-Defined Data Center 50 List

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - FatPipe® Networks, the inventor and multiple patents holder of software-defined networks for wide area connectivity and hybrid WANs, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named FatPipe Networks to its 2017 Software-Defined Data Center 50 list. This inaugural list recognizes channel-friendly companies that provide some of the most innovative data center technology available.

Selected by CRN editors, the 2017 Software-Defined Data Center 50 list recognizes technology vendors that are leading the way in meeting a growing need for state-of-the-art offerings that virtualize infrastructure and deliver it as a service. These vendors are instrumental in helping solution providers select and deploy the right tools for building virtualized environments-a critical first step in transitioning customers to the cloud. In addition to honoring vendors for outstanding products and services, the list serves as a valuable guide for solution providers looking for best-in-class software-defined data center technology suppliers.

CRN editors select companies for the Software-Defined Data Center 50 list on the basis of multiple criteria, including each company's overall impact on the market, its influence on the channel as a whole, and the desirability of the technology and services it makes available to its partners.

As one of the leading vendors for WAN link load balancing and WAN path control with thousands of customers across six continents and intellectual property defining SD-WANs, FatPipe's SD-WAN platform includes key features that transcend WAN failures to maintain business continuity, including zero-touch branch deployment, hybrid WAN connectivity, tuned application performance, easy integration, granular WAN visibility, multi-path security, secure full mesh VPN connectivity and flexible centralized policy deployments.

"Data centers are evolving rapidly, with the rise of software-defined solutions enabling centralization, automation and scale on an unprecedented level," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "The vendors on CRN's Software-Defined Data Center 50 list enable solution providers to reap the powerful benefits of this new technology: optimal computing speeds, superior data storage and management capabilities, reliable power and excellent energy efficiency. We congratulate this year's Software-Defined Data Center 50 on the technical ingenuity and effective partnership-building that have earned them this important place in the IT channel."

"We are honored that CRN has recognized our SD-WAN technology by naming FatPipe to the inaugural CRN Software-Defined Data Center 50 list," said FatPipe's CTO Sanch Datta. "With our SD-WAN platform, our global channel partners are offering unprecedented, high-performance SD-WAN solutions to geographically dispersed companies of all sizes across multiple verticals - helping companies rely on their WAN to maintain quality network performance and business continuity."

The Software-Defined Data Center 50 list is featured online at www.CRN.com/sddc50.

About FatPipe Networks

FatPipe® Networks invented the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software, or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies to control WAN traffic. FatPipe currently has 11 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, software-defined networking and selective encryption of broadband networks. FatPipe technology provides the world's best intra-corporate wide area network solutions that transcend Internet and other network failures to maintain business continuity and high transmission security. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has offices in the United States and around the world, with more than 700 resellers worldwide including almost all national resellers in the US. Visit www.FatPipe.com.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

