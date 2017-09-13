FatPipe Networks SD-WAN and Hybrid Networking Products Crypto Modules Certified for Federal Information Processing Standard FIPS 140-2

FatPipe Partners can sell FatPipe to US and foreign governments requiring FIPS-140-2

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - FatPipe® Networks, the inventor and multiple patents holder of software-defined networks for wide area connectivity and hybrid WANs, today announced that FatPipe's SD-WAN and other hybrid networking solutions running appliances and virtual appliances have been certified for Federal Information Processing Standard Publication 140-2 (FIPS 140-2).

The inclusion of FIPS-140-2 is part of a continual strategy to ensure best practice certification.

FatPipe's crypto module is an essential part of business continuity planning for Virtual Private Network (VPN) connectivity. It is integrated with several Kernel Space cryptographic algorithms and other security mechanisms.

"Adherence to standards such as FIPS are regulated requirements but also form best practice for the wider enterprise market to ensure that security products are able to withstand attacks," said Sanch Datta, FatPipe's President and CTO. "With this update, we continue our commitment to maintaining our products to meet both current and evolving government security regulations."

FIPS 140-2 is the U.S. government computer security standard used to approve cryptographic modules to ensure they meet the necessary standards to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of the information protected by the module. The security requirements cover areas related to the secure design and implementation of a cryptographic module including module specification, interfaces, roles, services and authentication.

FatPipe's SD-WAN solutions are the key to unlocking the rapidly evolving digital transformation requirements of cloud, hybrid networking, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, big data, NFV and security for enterprises and service providers that need to rely on their networks to successfully launch these and future disruptive technologies. FatPipe one of the leading vendors for WAN link load balancing and WAN path control with thousands of customers across six continents and intellectual property defining SD-WANs.

