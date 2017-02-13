FatPipe Networks Showcases Tighter Fabric Integration with SDN and SD-WAN at Avaya ENGAGE in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - (Avaya ENGAGE, booth #363) -- FatPipe® Networks, the inventor of software-defined networks for wide area connectivity and hybrid WANs, today announced it is demonstrating an integrated SDN (Software Defined Networking) fabric feature with SD-WAN (Software Defined WAN) for networking and unified communications at Avaya ENGAGE℠ in Las Vegas, Feb. 12-15.

In partnership with Avaya, FatPipe has integrated its SD-WAN hybrid networking products with the fabric-based Avaya SDN Fx™ architecture featuring Avaya Fabric Connect, which already supports data centers and branch offices worldwide. Together, FatPipe's SD-WAN technology and Avaya SDN Fx help drive simplicity and agility across the entire network to ensure high-quality, real-time unified communications, providing a single source for a converged solution.

At the event in booth #363, FatPipe is demonstrating the future of networking with a single, integrated and simplified SDN and SD-WAN approach that can deliver applications and data across all-encompassing network architectures, including all cloud models, in addition to new fabric features, which enable a simplified deployment of a unified data center to the desktop at the branch network.

"FatPipe's seamless fabric integration demonstrates the growing need for our customers to deliver SDN-level agility, speed and control across the entire network," said Fabrizio Fiori, Avaya's global director for enterprise business solutions, IoT & SDN. "Additionally, FatPipe's ability to conduct unprecedented voice failover is a great value to our customers who rely on superior voice call quality to conduct business."

FatPipe® Networks invented the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software, or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies to control WAN traffic. FatPipe currently has 11 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, software-defined networking.

Avaya is a leading provider of solutions that enable customer and team engagement across multiple channels and devices for better customer experience, increased productivity and enhanced financial performance. Its world-class contact center and unified communications technologies and services are available in a wide variety of flexible on-premises and cloud deployment options that seamlessly integrate with non-Avaya applications. The Avaya Engagement Environment enables third parties to create and customize business applications for competitive advantage. The Avaya fabric-based networking solutions help simplify and accelerate the deployment of business critical applications and services.

