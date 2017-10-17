FatPipe Networks to Participate in Right Stuff Innovation Awards at ONUG Fall 2017

Showcases SD-WAN enabling NFV deployments to Address Enterprise IT Leader Demands

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - (ONUG Fall 2017) - FatPipe® Networks, the inventor and multiple patents holder of software-defined networks for wide area connectivity and hybrid WANs, is demonstrating multi-function VNF (Virtualized Network Function) with integrated SD-WAN (Software-defined Networking) to enable digital transformation of NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) at the ONUG Fall Conference, Oct. 17-18, 2017, to be considered for the ONUG Right Stuff Innovation Awards.

As a part of the ONUG Working Group Initiatives, enterprise IT leaders, vendors, and cloud/service providers collaborated over the past year to compile requirements for the development of solutions that address the Monitoring & Analytics and Software-Defined Security Services uses cases. At ONUG Fall, FatPipe Networks will demonstrate FatPipe VNF™, based on the Software-Defined Security Services guidelines to be considered for the new Right Stuff Innovation Awards, which recognize companies that best address the goals outlined by the working groups.

FatPipe Networks' participation in the Right Stuff Innovation Awards underscores their commitment to the development of markets and solutions required by the ONUG IT Community to support digital transformation strategies for the hybrid multi-cloud era," said Nick Lippis, ONUG co-founder and co-chairman. "We're confident that collaboration, such as this with FatPipe Networks, will contribute to an increase in the available choices and options available to IT buyers in the large enterprise and fill the solution gaps in the hybrid cloud market."

"In the rapidly evolving SD-WAN market place, FatPipe's VNF/SD-WAN initiative not only delivers on the user benefits of VNF, but now, serves to simplify the introduction of NFV-based feature enhancements. Software-only network function virtualization enables and empowers enterprises to overlay next-generation functionality, as an application instance within SD-WAN, rather than yet another piece of hardware to manage and maintain," said FatPipe's CTO Sanch Datta.

About FatPipe Networks

FatPipe® Networks invented the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software, or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe currently has 11 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, software-defined networking and selective encryption of broadband networks. FatPipe technology provides the world's best intra-corporate wide area network solutions that transcend Internet and other network failures to maintain business continuity and high transmission security. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has offices in the United States and around the world, with more than 700 resellers worldwide including almost all national resellers in the US. For more information, visit www.FatPipe.com. Follow us on Twitter @FatPipe_Inc.

About ONUG

ONUG is the leading community of IT executives focused on enabling greater choice and options for IT business leaders by advocating open interoperable hardware and software-defined infrastructure solutions that span across the entire IT stack, all in an effort to create business value. The ONUG Board is composed of IT leaders from Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Cigna, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, eBay, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, Gap Inc., GE, Intuit, JPMorgan Chase, the Lippis Report, Morgan Stanley, Pfizer, State Street, TD Ameritrade, UBS, and Yahoo. For more on ONUG, go to www.onug.net or follow us on Twitter @ONUG.

FatPipe is a registered trademark and FatPipe VNF is a trademark of FatPipe, Inc. Other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.