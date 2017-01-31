Fattmerchant and Axiom Bank Partner to Provide Affordable Merchant Processing for Small Businesses

Partnership allows credit card processor and bank, both headquartered in Central Florida, to provide flat rate rates to local and regional businesses

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Fattmerchant, a merchant services provider saving businesses thousands with its subscription-based model, today announces its partnership with Axiom Bank, a federally chartered community bank, also headquartered in Central Florida. As a result of the partnership, Fattmerchant is working with Axiom Bank as its preferred merchant services provider, offering flat rate payment processing to its many customers, focusing on small business needs.

"We share a similar goal with Axiom Bank: providing small businesses in our community with the resources they need to grow their business, and increase their bottom line along the way," said Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder of Fattmerchant. "Many business owners are spending too much money on monthly merchant processing invoices, which are often more expensive than they should be. Our goal is to reduce the number of companies overpaying and our partnership with Axiom Bank will seamlessly incorporate affordable payment processing into everyday finances, putting more money into businesses' pockets."

Axiom Bank provides retail banking services to its 20 branch locations, 19 of which are inside select Walmart Supercenters® throughout Florida. Small business customers using Axiom Bank will now be recommended to choose Fattmerchant as their merchant services provider, reducing variable fees on credit card processing by offering zero markups. Fattmerchant and Axiom Bank are focused on helping small businesses succeed by providing state of the art technology, revenue-generating tools and access to the true cost of interchange. For a flat monthly membership, Fattmerchant decreases monthly costs by cutting markups, surcharges, or ancillary fees to the interchange rates of Visa®, MasterCard® or American Express®.

"We share Fattmerchant's commitment to provide customers with affordable merchant processing, ensuring our customers are improving their return each month, and reducing unnecessary spending on exorbitant bills," said Daniel Davis, President and CEO of Axiom Bank. "Small business owners are seeking convenience, clarity and trustworthy services, and that's what they'll find with this partnership. We are looking forward to working with Fattmerchant to help our customers succeed."

For more information about Fattmerchant visit, www.fattmerchant.com.

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a subscription-based merchant service provider offering unlimited payment processing at direct cost for a flat monthly membership and no contract. Suneera Madhani, CEO of Fattmerchant, founded the company in 2014 after working in the credit card processing industry for years, wanting to sell a product that customers would be excited about. Fattmerchant offers three plans, starting at $69 a month without adding mark-ups or other fees, and providing free equipment.

About Axiom Bank

Axiom Bank, a federally chartered community bank, provides customer-centric service with flexible financial solutions for consumers and businesses. Axiom Bank has a rich history of serving local communities, dating back to 1963 and is headquartered in Maitland, Florida. Central Florida's second-largest community bank, Axiom has 20 banking centers, including 19 in select Walmart Supercenters® to conveniently serve local communities. Axiom Bank also specializes in commercial loans for both real estate and business purposes, as well as treasury management and other merchant services. In addition, Axiom Bank sponsors prepaid debit card programs offered by third-party program managers. As part of its commitment to exceed customers' expectations and deliver superior financial solutions, Axiom Bank is constantly working to expand the services and products it provides to the communities it serves.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.