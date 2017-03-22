Fattmerchant Continues Expansion with New Hiring Efforts in Orlando

Payment processing small business in Central Florida anticipates hiring 15 new employees by Q4 of 2017

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Fattmerchant, a payment processing provider at the forefront of Orlando's tech scene, announces its hiring of three new positions including an operations analyst, VP of sales, and business development associate, to join its award-winning team. With more than 25 employees currently on staff, the company anticipates to hire 15 new employees by the end of 2017. This expansion allows Fattmerchant to further streamline payment processing for businesses of all sizes on a national level.

"Our product functions as one cohesive platform, aiming to shake up the payments industry and add a personal touch to a traditionally impersonal practice. We want our team to function the exact same way," said Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder of Fattmerchant. "This expansion is just the beginning for us. Our new hires will contribute to our overall goal of exceeding milestones with increased processing numbers, new clients and additional partnerships."

Fattmerchant has continued to see substantial growth this year and hit $750 million in transactional volume for their customers in 2016, a 681 percent increase from 2015. Lastly, Fattmerchant has raised $2.25 million in total funding since 2016, advancing the company's technology and customer acquisition.

Fattmerchant's technology provides streamlined functionality not available through other providers, such as seamless account views and comprehensive analytics. Businesses using Fattmerchant also have access to services such as a user-friendly virtual terminal, invoicing, subscription billing and integrated payments -- all on one platform, Fattmerchant Payments Online. Each new hire contributing to Fattmerchant's expansion also has the opportunity to work on a team committed to customer service. The human touch is a cornerstone value for Fattmerchant's services, and through its expansion, its customer service initiative will continue to grow alongside it.

To view and apply for Fattmerchant's open positions, please visit www.fattmerchant.com/careers/.

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a merchant service provider offering unlimited payment processing with unmatched customer service. Suneera Madhani, CEO of Fattmerchant, founded the company in 2014 after working in the credit card processing industry for years, wanting to sell a product that customers would be excited about. Fattmerchant offers plans for every business and brings the human touch back to payment processing.