Fattmerchant Expands Services to Accommodate Businesses of All Sizes and Transaction Volumes

Payment processing provider announces new flat-rate option to offer proprietary technology and services to micro-merchants as well

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Fattmerchant, a payment processing provider offering transparent pricing and innovative technology, today announces its expanded offerings and new plans to now accommodate low-volume micro-merchants. The company's revamped pricing structure guarantees a flat rate of 2.9 percent per transaction, meaning merchants can always anticipate processing costs each month. The new options are rolling out on Fattmerchant's new website where merchants can better understand the usability and personalization of each solution.

"Regardless of size or transaction volume, we believe every business should not only have access to affordable payment processing, but also have a supportive team with their company's best interest in mind at all times," said Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder of Fattmerchant. "Our new pricing structure now allows us to offer our unique technology and straightforward customer support to low-volume merchants who may not have had prior access to these types of services."

For micro-merchants transacting less than $7,000 per month, Fattmerchant's new option ensures a fixed rate per transaction with no over-paying. Fattmerchant also continues to offer its subscription-based membership to those with mid-to-high transaction volumes that are looking to access the true cost of interchange set by the credit card companies. With the subscription model, merchants transacting more than $7,000 per month benefit from a flat monthly fee starting at $79, with no markups on top of the interchange for each card.

Fattmerchant does not charge additional fees and requires no contracts for all available payment plans. Businesses using Fattmerchant have access to a variety of solutions, including online, mobile, API, terminals, integrations and shopping carts. With an in-house tech team, merchants receive 24/7 technical support from actual people, not automated machines. There are also no statement, batch, or annual fees, and users can expect next-day funding with their own merchant accounts.

"Every great community is powered by small businesses that work hard and offer unique products or services to their customers, and we want to do the same for them. Our flat rate model gives all merchants the ability to fully customize a pricing plan that fits their needs," continued Madhani. "We are confident we can meet the needs of any merchant by offering fair, transparent and simple processing to every business."

If you would like to learn more about Fattmerchant's new pricing model, please visit www.fattmerchant.com/pricing.

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a merchant service provider offering unlimited payment processing with unmatched customer service. Suneera Madhani, CEO of Fattmerchant, founded the company in 2014 after working in the credit card processing industry for years, wanting to sell a product that customers would be excited about. Fattmerchant offers plans for every business and brings the human touch back to payment processing.