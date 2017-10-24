Fattmerchant Reaches New Milestone, Closing $5.5M Funding Round and Surpassing $1B in Transactions

Payments provider and Orlando tech disruptor hits transaction goal and receives multi-million-dollar funding deal to advance in-house technology and continue expansion across U.S.

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Fattmerchant, a payment technology provider saving businesses thousands with its subscription-based model, today announces $5.5 million in additional funding, provided by Atlanta-based Fulcrum Equity Partners, along with a $1 billion transactional milestone. This latest round allows Fattmerchant founders, Sal Rehmetullah and Suneera Madhani, to expand across the U.S. in addition to their Orlando hub, advance technology to make credit card processing more efficient for businesses, and continue taking on key partners to further increase Fattmerchant's growth and customer count.

"As the demand for streamlined Fintech payment services continues to increase, Fattmerchant has been modernizing omni-channel integrated payments to merchants for the past few years," said Jim Douglass of Fulcrum Equity Partners. "Our goal is to work with innovators that can not only build great technology to change up an important industry, but manage the logistics to do it well. We look forward to seeing Fattmerchant continue to grow on a national level."

The company will use the funding for continued product and technological developments, marketing, and customer acquisition for a truly holistic growth strategy. These new developments allow Fattmerchant to expand its reach and continue to help businesses of all sizes across the nation improve efficiency and save thousands on credit card processing costs.

In addition to the recent funding, the award-winning merchant services provider also reached $1 billion in transactional volume, meaning it's helped its subscribing merchants accept that amount in payments since opening its doors in 2014. Fattmerchant has grown 2000 percent since its first year in business in 2014.

"Both our funding and newest milestone announcements exemplify Fattmerchant's mission to improve the payments experience for businesses everywhere," said Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder of Fattmerchant. "Our team is extremely proud of our accomplishments and looks forward to continuing to raise the bar of merchant processing success and accountability by offering omni-channel integrated payments to businesses of all sizes."

Fattmerchant is a payment technology provider offering direct-cost pricing, robust analytics, and omni-channel integrated payments solutions to businesses. Suneera Madhani and Sal Rehmetullah, CEO and COO of Fattmerchant respectively, founded the company in 2014 after working in the credit card processing industry for years, wanting to sell a technology that customers would be excited about. Fattmerchant offers plans for every business and brings the human touch back to payment processing.