FBI Goes Mobile With 450 Integrated Biometrics FIVE-0 Fingerprint Scanners

Ground-Breaking Lightweight FAP 50 Devices Will Help Agency Deliver Faster Mobile 10-Finger Enrollment and Verification

SPARTANBURG, SC--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - Integrated Biometrics today announced that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) purchased 450 units of the company's new FIVE-0 mobile fingerprint scanners. Integrated Biometrics' FIVE-0 is the industry's first FAP 50 FBI Appendix F Certified, AFIS compatible 10-finger scanner that is small enough to fit into a shirt pocket.

"This purchase represents a powerful vote of confidence in our FIVE-0 and validation that law enforcement needs a smaller, lighter 10-finger scanner," said Stephen Thies, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Biometrics. "Lightweight portability and rugged reliability make an enormous difference in the field. FIVE-0 will help improve safety for agents and civilians alike by identifying and booking criminals sooner."

Integrated Biometrics' FIVE-0 is a breakthrough in mobile fingerprint enrollment and verification. Built to meet the challenging demands of field operations, FIVE-0 delivers FBI certified images under conditions that limit other technologies.

Each lightweight, portable FIVE-0 device can run for hours using power provided by a smartphone, requiring no separate battery and with little risk of interrupted scans due to power loss. FIVE-0 also overcomes common challenges in the field such as dry or dirty fingers, broad daylight and high-glare, dust and other abrasive materials, and wide variance in humidity levels and operating temperatures.

The FIVE-0 units will be part of the FBI's field operations, in which compact size and low power consumption are essential. Agents using FIVE-0 save time and improve safety by enrolling or confirming an individual's identity at the first point of contact since FIVE-0 only needs a smartphone and cellular or Wi-Fi service to operate.

The FBI purchased FIVE-0 through InCadence Strategic Solutions. Integrated Biometrics and InCadence anticipate additional orders from US federal law enforcement agencies as FIVE-0 continues to prove its versatility and reliability in the field.

About Integrated Biometrics

Integrated Biometrics, LLC designs and manufactures FBI-certified fingerprint sensors for law enforcement, military operations, homeland security, national identity, election validation, social services, and a wide range of commercial applications. The company's patented light emitting sensor technology enables lightweight scanners that outperform traditional prism-based devices in size, power consumption, portability, and reliability. Identity management solutions providers, government agencies, and corporations around the world rely on Integrated Biometrics' products to enroll and verify individual identity quickly and accurately, even in remote locations.