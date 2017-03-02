FCT announces retirement of President Patrick Chetcuti

OAKVILLE, ON--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - FCT announced today the retirement of Patrick Chetcuti, president, after a 26-year career that began in 1992. Chetcuti will continue with FCT as a member of its board of directors.

"I'd like to thank Pat for his leadership and vision in growing the title insurance industry in Canada," said FCT CEO Michael LeBlanc. "It has been a pleasure to work closely with Pat for the past 23 years. I respect his insight and dedication to both our customers and our business, and I'm grateful he will remain involved with the company as a board member."

After running a successful real estate law practice for 20 years in Hamilton, Ontario, Chetcuti helped bring title insurance to Canada. Chetcuti was confident that title insurance could improve the real estate conveyancing process and change the way real estate transactions were handled in Canada. "We knew we had a better solution for consumers," said Chetcuti in a previous interview available on the FCT Blog. "People told us we were crazy -- the old way was how real estate transactions had been managed for decades and decades."

Since then, FCT has been a leader in the industry thanks to the vision, hard work and dedication of FCT's employees. "Yes, we're at the forefront of our industry. But to me, the real success is to be able to sit back and watch the accomplishments of the amazing people who came to work for us," said Chetcuti. "They're more than employees. They're friends. How nice it is to be able to visit our building and still have a great sense of family."

