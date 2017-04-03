FEC Railway Launches Updated Website

JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Florida East Coast (FEC) Railway recently launched an upgraded version of its website -- www.fecrwy.com. The site was enhanced in vital areas including user-navigation, network and industrial development mapping, intermodal schedule format, and video functionality.

"Our goal was to enhance user-experience with improvements to fundamental sections of our website," said Brad Hall, FEC Railway Chief Commercial Officer.

"We are excited for people to use the updated site."

The website is comprised by seven major sections: 'Quick links', 'About us', 'Customers', 'Our commitment', 'News', 'Careers' and 'Contact us'.

The 'Quick links' sidebar allows immediate access the most visited areas of the website with one click. These eleven links, that are visible on every page of the site, include reporting a railroad emergency, FECR Connect -- their customer web portal -- and EZ Buy -- the railroad's online price quote and booking system.

In 'About us', discover FEC Railway's rich history stretching back to transportation pioneer Henry Flagler. Meet the executive team and learn about infrastructure improvements, which have positioned the railroad as a premier multi-modal carrier across the Southeast U.S. In addition, discover how together with its South Florida port partners, FEC Railway is connecting Florida to the World.

To see the railroad's network map, services offered, schedules and operating information, advisories and online tools visit the 'Customers' menu.

FEC Railway's efforts to give back to the communities in which they live and work, are documented in the 'Our commitment' portion of the website. Also highlighted are the railroads endeavors to provide an environmentally friendly transportation solution to its customers through use of Liquid Natural Gas (LNG).

Are you part of the Press? The 'News' section offers a variety of multi-media resources, contact information, and all press releases distributed by FEC Railway.

For visitors looking to join the FEC Railway team, the 'Careers' page provides direct access to browse through and apply to any job openings.

Furthermore, the 'Contact us' section allows users to reach out to the railroad via phone or email. Users can also download the 'FEC Railway' app from this page and stay connected via their mobile or tablet device.

Brad Hall commented that "FEC Railway will continue to enhance its website for the benefit of all users."

Visitors are therefore encouraged to explore the updated website and provide feedback to contact@fecrwy.com, or by posting a comment on the railroad's Facebook page or on Twitter @fecrwy.

About Florida East Coast Railway

The Florida East Coast (FEC) Railway is a 351-mile freight rail system located along the east coast of Florida. It is the exclusive rail provider for PortMiami, Port Everglades, and Port of Palm Beach. The railroad connects to the national railway system in Jacksonville, Florida, to move cargo originating or terminating there. Based in Jacksonville, Florida, FEC Railway provides end-to-end intermodal and carload solutions to customers who demand cost-effective and premium quality. For more information, visit www.fecrwy.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/31/11G134729/Images/FEC_Railway_launches_updated_website_pic_copy-b4262540e21ba2b1a07d3caa446e65b4.jpg