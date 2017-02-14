FedDev Ontario Invests in Vaughan Aerospace Manufacturer

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) - Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario)

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadian aerospace manufacturers that are investing in innovation, which generates benefits for local communities and creates well-paying jobs for Canadians.

Dishon Limited will receive a FedDev Ontario investment of up to $3 million to expand production at the Vaughan facility and create up to 60 new full-time equivalent jobs - nearly doubling the company's workforce.

This announcement was made by Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughan-Woodbridge, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario.

Dishon Limited is entering into a phase of significant growth to maintain its customer base in the aerospace sector. This repayable contribution, through the Investing in Business Growth and Productivity initiative, will allow Dishon Limited to invest in state-of-the-art machinery to increase competitiveness, diversify its customer base and pursue growth opportunities in both current and new global markets.

Increased production from this project will positively impact its supply chain relationships with over 75 Canadian companies, primarily based in Ontario's aerospace cluster.

Quotes

"With this investment, Dishon Limited will integrate advanced manufacturing technologies to increase productivity and remain competitive. The Government's support for companies like Dishon Limited creates more opportunities for Canadian workers, generates economic growth and powers our country to a bright and prosperous future."

- Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughan-Woodbridge

"Canada's aerospace industry is a leader in innovation, and it remains a vital source of jobs for Canadians across the country. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting manufacturers in the aerospace industry, like Dishon Limited, to help them scale up, become more innovative and compete globally."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"With the support of FedDev Ontario, we will be able to continue our aggressive growth strategy in the global aerospace market and will pursue more complex components and assemblies, generating greater sales and more jobs for Canadians."

- Ilan Dishy, President, Dishon Limited

Quick Facts

Established in 1980, Dishon Limited is a supplier of complex precision machined components and assemblies for the aerospace industry.

The FedDev Ontario investment is leveraging an additional $9 million in other investments, towards a total project cost of $12 million.

The integration of advanced machining equipment and technology from this project will allow Dishon Limited to manufacture more complex, higher-value components for the aerospace industry.

Associated Links

