Federal Gas Tax Fund helping the City of Ottawa provide more accessible transit

Investing in public transit is key to connecting communities and providing the middle class with increased opportunities. Every day, Canadians count on accessible and efficient transit systems to get to work, visit loved ones and access community services.

With support from the federal Gas Tax Fund, the City of Ottawa was able to replace Para Transpo's aging fleet of mini-buses with 82 new vehicles. This important lifeline provides door-to-door transportation services for residents who are unable to use conventional buses.

Designed with input from the community, the new mini-buses feature lower floors, front and rear fold-out ramps and enhanced suspension for a smoother ride. The new fleet of mini-buses will allow OC Transpo to continue providing safe and efficient transit for years to come.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in accessible public transit creates job opportunities and helps strengthen the middle class. The upgraded Para Transpo system will help connect residents, while also providing safe, reliable and efficient transit services. Thanks to the stable and predictable nature of the federal Gas Tax Fund, cities like Ottawa, can continue investing in projects that contribute to a high standard of living."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The federal Gas Tax Fund is helping the City of Ottawa build and maintain its public transit system that thousands of people rely on each day. The fund is predictable and flexible so it can support the different types of infrastructure found in municipalities across Ontario."

Lynn Dollin, President, Association of Municipalities of Ontario

"I am pleased to see the Gas Tax funding continue to support public transit in Ottawa. This dependable funding source has allowed the City of Ottawa to build and upgrade transit infrastructure, increase accessibility and improve service. The City remains committed to providing safe, reliable, accessible and efficient transit service that meets the needs of all residents."

Mayor Jim Watson, City of Ottawa

Quick facts

The Government of Canada contributed $7.2 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund toward this project.

The total project costs for the 82 replacement mini-buses was $13 million, with the City of Ottawa providing the remainder of the funding.

The City of Ottawa received over $53 million in Federal Gas Tax funding in 2016-17.

Since 2005, the Government of Canada has committed more than $482 million in Gas Tax Funding to the City of Ottawa.

The federal Gas Tax Fund provides Canadian municipalities with a permanent, predictable and indexed source of long-term funding. It offers local communities the flexibility to make strategic investments across 18 different project categories, including roads and bridges, public transit, drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, and recreational facilities.

The federal GTF is administered by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario

