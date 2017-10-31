Federal Leaders Help MADD Canada Launch 30th Anniversary Project Red Ribbon Sober Driving Campaign

OAKVILLE, ON--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - MADD Canada's iconic red ribbon - symbolizing the importance of always driving sober - turns 30 this year. To mark the milestone, MADD Canada is welcoming federal leaders and other special guests to a reception on Parliament Hill on November 2 for the national launch of this year's Project Red Ribbon holiday awareness campaign.

The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, RCMP Deputy Commissioner Kevin Brosseau and Members of Parliament from around the country will join MADD Canada and our gracious Government Sponsor Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament for Oakville North - Burlington, for the launch of the 30th annual Project Red Ribbon campaign.

Media are welcome to attend:

Date & Time: Thursday, November 2, 2017

12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Location: Commonwealth Room - 238-S, Centre Block, Parliament Hill

Special Guests: The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament, Oakville North - Burlington

Deputy Commissioner Kevin Brosseau, RCMP

Ryan Michel, President and CEO, Alstate Insurance Company of Canada

Johnny Grant, Director for Irving Energy, Irving Oil Limited

Lise Fournier, MADD Ottawa Chapter President

Patricia Hynes-Coates, MADD Canada National President

Photo opportunities include the traditional ribbon cutting and the tying of red ribbons to a prop police car created especially for the Project Red Ribbon launch. Light lunch to follow.

Project Red Ribbon runs from the beginning of November until the beginning of January to promote safe and sober driving during the busy holiday season. Throughout the campaign, MADD Canada volunteers in communities across Canada distribute millions of red ribbons to the public to wear as a symbol of their commitment to always drive sober. The ribbons also serve as a powerful tribute to the thousands of Canadians killed and injured in impairment-related crashes each year.

Activities to mark the 30th annual Project Red Ribbon campaign will include statements or proclamations in federal parliament and in provincial and territorial legislatures across the country and local campaign launches hosted by MADD Canada's Chapters and Community Leaders. In a colourful show of support for the longstanding awareness campaign, some of Canada's best known landmarks and points of interest will light up red to observe the Project Red Ribbon 30th anniversary, including the CN Tower and Niagara Falls. For a full list, visit the MADD Canada web site at www.madd.ca.