Federal Public Service Unions to Mark First Anniversary of Disastrous Phoenix Pay System

February 23, 2017 08:15 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), and the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE) will hold a joint press conference to mark the first anniversary of Phoenix and make an announcement.
Thursday, February 23
1:00 PM ET
Press Conference with Chris Aylward, PSAC National Executive Vice-President, Debi Daviau, PIPSC President and a representative from CAPE.
Charles Lynch Room, 130-S Centre Block
House of Commons
PSAC, PIPSC and CAPE represent over 240,000 federal government employees.
Veronique BretonPSAC(343) 540-8882 (cell)BretonV@psac-afpc.comJohanne FillionPIPSC(613) 883-4900 (cell)jfillion@pipsc.ca
