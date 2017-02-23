Federal Public Service Unions to Mark First Anniversary of Disastrous Phoenix Pay System

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), and the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE) will hold a joint press conference to mark the first anniversary of Phoenix and make an announcement.

Thursday, February 23

1:00 PM ET

Press Conference with Chris Aylward, PSAC National Executive Vice-President, Debi Daviau, PIPSC President and a representative from CAPE.

Charles Lynch Room, 130-S Centre Block

House of Commons

PSAC, PIPSC and CAPE represent over 240,000 federal government employees.