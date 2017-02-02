Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - On January 31, 2017, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin against Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. ( NYSE : RRTS). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is May 8, 2014 through January 30, 2017.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact: Robin Hester, FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD, 10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73120, Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com Or, visit the firm's website at www.federmanlaw.com

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Monday, April 3, 2017 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.