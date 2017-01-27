"FedHealthIT100" Names Two Cognosante Executives to Its Inaugural List

Michele Kang, CEO and Founder, and Corey Stevenson, SVP of Clients and Delivery, Both Recognized for Driving Change and Advancement in the Federal Health Information Technology Market

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Cognosante is pleased to announce that Michele Kang, CEO and Founder, and Corey Stevenson, SVP of Clients and Delivery, have both been named to the "FedHealthIT100" inaugural list by FedHealthIT Magazine.

The FedHealthIT100 honors those individuals recognized for driving change and advancement in the Federal Health Information Technology Market. Nominated and chosen by their peers, some common themes among those who were selected include the desire and willingness to challenge conventional wisdom, to go above and beyond, to drive innovation, and to give back to the larger Federal Health IT and Consulting community.

In her nomination, Michele Kang was considered "hands down the best leader I have ever worked for. The [health sector] growth is a direct result of her vision and focus…"

A visionary in the field of health information technology, Michele Kang founded Cognosante in 2008 to disrupt and challenge the status quo in the U.S. healthcare system. Leveraging a unique set of business, data, and technology expertise in a fundamentally different way, Cognosante provides innovative solutions central to carrying out national healthcare transformation. Under her leadership, Cognosante has emerged as one of the most trusted partners to key Federal and state health agencies, while growing profitably over 60% per year in the past five years.

As Cognosante's Senior Vice President, Clients and Delivery, Corey Stevenson leads company operations, IT projects, strategy development, client engagement, and program execution to ensure the successful implementation of key programs in support of Cognosante's Health Data and Communications (HDC) business unit. Goals are addressed through effective client communication, problem management, proactive planning, hiring and staffing, as well as ensuring the delivery of quality IT products and services.

The full list of the #FedHealthIT100 may be found here: FedHealthIT100 Winners

Click here for a link to the magazine: Winter 2017 FedHealthIT Magazine

About Cognosante

Cognosante provides technology solutions, business process outsourcing, and consulting services to Federal, state, and local government healthcare agencies. The company has nearly 3 decades of experience in which it has worked with 48 states and the Federal government, developing, managing, and executing large, complex health information programs. Its expertise includes Medicaid, Medicare, health insurance marketplaces, health data standards and reconciliations, modular system development and integration, health data analytics, and fraud, waste, and abuse. Visit cognosante.com for more information.

