Feel Safe on Your First Date with Taken Mate, a New App Tackling Uncertainty in Hookup Culture

Discover dishonest dates in one quick search with Taken Mate's verification tool

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Taken Mate announces the launch of a first-of-its-kind online dating enhancement app that uses social media data to help ensure safe, honest and accurate social interactions. Taken Mate identifies key information about a person like relationship status, education and occupation to help users verify a person's identity and eliminate catfishing fears.

Taken Mate's proprietary platform and algorithm aggregates data from multiple social media platforms including: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Tinder. Using real-time data, Taken Mate highlights key information about an individual in a custom user profile. Additionally, Taken Mate uses the National Sex Offender database to identify registered sex offenders throughout the United States.

"Taken Mate fosters genuine social interactions in our modern world by providing individuals confidence to pursue new relationships," said Justin Parnell, Chief Marketing Officer of Taken Mate. "Taken Mate empowers people to embrace their communities and share new experiences with others without fear they are being fooled."

Taken Mate can be used by anyone over the age of 13 to verify the identity of a person who has registered with Taken Mate by searching a phone number, email or name. The app identifies users through an easy to understand green-yellow-red stoplight system. Users can send individuals who have not registered a link to quickly and easily create a profile.

Furthermore, Taken Mate gives security and comfort to others in the community through its "Download to Donate" charitable initiative. Every time the app is downloaded, Taken Mate contributes to one of six charities: Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Oprah Winfrey Angel Network, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, RAINN, Make-a-Wish Foundation, and the ASPCA. Users can invite others to support the charity of their choice.

"We are committed to helping society become a more open and honest place while helping those in need," said Matt Condensa, Chief Executive Officer of Taken Mate. "We use our platform to incentivize good people to do good things, by helping them to make good choices."

Taken Mate will launch its app on a #TakeOver Tour on college campuses in Louisiana and Florida throughout February, March and April. For more information on Taken Mate, or the #TakeOver Tour, please visit www.TakenMate.com.

About Taken Mate:

