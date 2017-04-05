Feenics Launches Cloud-based Access Control Platform for Large Enterprises

New Keep by Feenics™ Platform Provides Extreme Scalability and Leverages RESTFul API For Faster Integration and Deployment; Delivers Advanced Security and Ability to Manage Systems Anywhere, Anytime

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - ISC West -- Feenics Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based access control solutions, today launched its enterprise Keep by Feenics™ platform that delivers extreme scalability, unprecedented flexibility and advanced security. The new cloud-based access control as service (ACaaS) platform integrates native visitor management, and incorporates RESTful API that dramatically simplifies integrating complementary systems plus connecting Keep to applications outside of the organization. The solution's mobile capabilities also make it possible for customers to monitor and manage systems on the go.

"The new enterprise version of Keep by Feenics solidifies our leadership in the access control as a service space with an agile solution which addresses the need for pre-configured, highly customizable systems that are easy to implement and manage," said Denis Hébert, President of Feenics Inc. "Keep's flexible infrastructure is particularly important for security directors in today's smarter, more connected environments where systems must seamlessly work together. The solution also has the unique ability to quickly scale up based on an organization's evolving business and security requirements."

Utilizing RESTful API, the most efficient and widespread open standard for scalability, Keep enables customers to use one simple code for rapidly incorporating video, intrusion detection, IoT applications, building automation, third-party applications and other complementary systems. The solution also empowers organizations to deploy an extensive range of technologies, on demand, through an easy, straightforward process that delivers consistent performance, predicable behavior and reliable results. Organizations seeking to manage their systems using a combination of desktop apps, HTML5 browsers and mobile apps can easily integrate features across these platforms utilizing the same API.

Built specifically for the cloud and hosted by Amazon Web Services, Keep significantly minimizes costs through simple, maintenance-free upgrades and patches. It also eliminates the need to purchase costly software or hardware and streamlines training required to maintain the system. This increases the return on investment for the end customer and contributes to healthier margins for the integrator.

See Keep by Feenics in Action at ISC West 2017 in Las Vegas

Visit the Feenics booth #22135 at ISC West from April 5-7 for live demonstrations of the Keep by Feenics cloud-based access control solution.

About Feenics

Feenics is paving the way for the future of physical security with innovative cloud-based access control solutions developed by security industry veterans. We make it possible for organizations to systemically secure buildings, doors and assets with the only true access control as a service solution (ACaaS) built specifically for and hosted in the public cloud. Feenics works with leading access control manufacturers and integration partners to deliver the most robust solutions for secure, connected environments in the industry. Customers include enterprise organizations, educational institutions, government agencies and other organizations seeking to leverage the power of ACaaS today and into the future. Feenics is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, visit www.feenics.com.