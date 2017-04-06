Feenics Wins Security Industry Association (SIA) Award for Its New Cloud-based Access Control Platform for Enterprises

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - ISC West -- Feenics Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based access control solutions, today announced it has won the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Product Showcase award in the Cloud Solutions category for its Keep by Feenics enterprise solution. The SIA awards program recognizes the year's most innovative products, services and solutions in the industry.

"The SIA New Product Showcase award is highly competitive and we are extremely honored that our new enterprise platform for cloud-based access control has been recognized by the preeminent voice in the security industry," said Denis Hébert, President of Feenics Inc. "This award further validates the important role access control as a service is playing in the security market and it is a profound indicator of the growing adoption of these solutions by organizations large and small."

Keep by Feenics enables organizations to minimize the cost and complexity of deploying highly available and resilient access control systems, while providing the superior service, data availability and support required today. The solution is built on open architecture hardware and fortified by the security, disaster recovery and redundancy of Amazon Web Services.

Scalable from one door to global enterprise environments, Keep by Feenics provides a new level of flexibility and choice for organizations to manage security infrastructures, integrate third-party applications and reduce capital expenditures.

Live Demos of Keep by Feenics at ISC West 2017 in Las Vegas

Visit the Feenics booth #22135 at ISC West from April 5-7 for live demonstrations of the Keep by Feenics cloud-based access control solution.

About Feenics

Feenics is paving the way for the future of physical security with innovative cloud-based access control solutions developed by security industry veterans. We make it possible for organizations to systemically secure buildings, doors and assets with the only true access control as a service solution (ACaaS) built specifically for and hosted in the public cloud. Feenics works with leading access control manufacturers and integration partners to deliver the most robust solutions for secure, connected environments in the industry. Customers include enterprise organizations, educational institutions, government agencies and other organizations seeking to leverage the power of ACaaS today and into the future. Feenics is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, visit www.feenics.com.