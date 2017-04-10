FEI Canada President and CEO announces retirement

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - After nearly ten years as President and CEO of Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada), the country's leading association for CFOs and senior financial executives, Michael Conway has decided that it is time to seek new challenges and spend more time with his family. Conway will retire from FEI Canada on June 30, 2017.

"On behalf of the board, I wish to express our sincere gratitude for the commitment Michael has displayed in support of FEI Canada and to congratulate him and recognize his many contributions to the organization," said Bev Davies, Chair, FEI Canada.

In a letter distributed to the organization's members, Davies said Conway's contributions to the organization have been numerous but, to name a few, include:

the development of key thought leadership initiatives, including numerous successful annual conferences, the issuance of public policy presentations by FEI Canada's Policy Forum and many studies by its research institute, Canadian Financial Executives Research Foundation (CFERF),

the initiation of FEI Canada's CFO Leadership Beyond Finance program, an executive leadership program presented in partnership with Queen's University Smith School of Business that is now in its 3rd cohort, and

the development of key partner/sponsor relationships.

"Michael has generously committed to remaining available for consultation for several months so that he can be of assistance during the coming transition," Davies said, adding the board of directors has formally commenced the process of searching for the future leader of FEI Canada.

"We trust you will join us in thanking Michael for his years of service and we would like to thank all our members, partners and sponsors for their ongoing support of FEI Canada," Davies said in her letter to members.

