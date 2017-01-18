FEMA Conducting National Flood Insurance Program Market Research

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released on Saturday, January 14 a sources sought notice for contractors interested in and capable of providing information to help its fine tune its National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) within the Federal Insurance & Mitigation Administration (FIMA).

FEMA is interested in understanding potential contractor capabilities in the following areas:

Assessing the current state of catastrophic risk rating and classification programs

Designing alternate risk rating models

Testing alternate risk rating models

Implementing alternate models.

Interested and capable contractors are encouraged to respond with the following information:

Company Information (e.g., name, business address, point of contact, telephone number, e-mail address)

DUNS Number and/or CAGE Code

Summary of projects showing capabilities, past performance in the applicable areas, and relevant projects, including names of reinsurers and brokers

Business size status (e.g., HUBZone small business concern, service-disabled veteran-owned small business firm, 8(a) contractor, woman-owned small business, small business, or large business firm), and business size in relation to the NAICS code size standards assigned to this acquisition.

Suggestions on how FEMA can best divide program objectives to achieve maximum value

Experience with catastrophic risk classification and risk rating (including experience with catastrophic flood and any experience with developing approaches for new and existing programs); evaluating catastrophic risk rating approaches; designing catastrophic risk rating approaches; and implementing catastrophic risk rating approaches

Components of a successful risk classification and rating approach

Major challenges in developing a successful risk classification and rating approach

Previous experience helping governmental and quasi-governmental insurers develop a risk classification and rating approach

Probabilistic models, data sources, and/or other tools used in your catastrophic risk rating approach

Familiarity with the NFIP's current risk rating structure

Geographical areas of operation.

Experience using cost accounting standards and the contractor's approved cost accounting system (if applicable)

All responses also must include the contractor's capability statement.

The purchase will be within the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code, 541990, All Other Professional, Scientific and Technical Services. The small business size standard for this NAICS Code is $15 million.

FEMA encourages all interested and capable contractors to e-mail Marianne McCallum at Marianne.McCallum@fema.dhs.gov and Freda McDonald at Freda.McDonald@fema.dhs.gov by no later than 4:30 p.m. EST on January 24, 2017. Contractors must include Response to Sources Sought Notice HSFE60-17-I-0003 - Risk Rating and Classification Capabilities as the subject line of their e-mail.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

