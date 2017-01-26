FEMA Seeks Facility for Corps Member Training

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - The Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released on Wednesday, January 25 a sources sought notice for a contractor to provide it with a facility to use in March while it holds a 14-day FEMA Corps member training.

The facility must be large enough to accommodate around 340 attendees for the duration of the 14-day training. The contractor also must provide all training/meeting space, lodging, meals (i.e., onsite breakfast, lunch, and dinner), and able to accommodate any participant special dietary requirements.

The facility must have a meeting space with the capacity to seat up to 340 people; 30 "breakout" classrooms that have Internet access for up to 340 people; and a space for up to 340 persons to engage in physical training exercises.

FEMA also requires the facility be within 311 miles of Sacramento, California, and have a 24-hour guard presence.

Contractors interested in and capable of fulfilling this contract must e-mail Tiffanie Crews at Tiffanie.Crews@fema.dhs.gov by no later than 2 p.m. EST on February 3, 2017.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

US Federal Contractor Registration, the world's largest third-party government registration firm, completes the required Registrations on behalf of its clients. It also makes available information about opportunities like this, as well as training on how to locate, research, and respond to opportunities.

For more information, to get started with a SAM registration, or to learn more about how US Federal Contractor Registration can help your business succeed, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.

We also make available for our clients and for contracting officers our proprietary Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS). Our Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS) gives you in one place instant bid notifications, bid proposal prospecting, and information about government procurement officers. We make this search tool available to clients, as part of our commitment to helping each and every USFCR client succeed and thrive as a government contractor.

For contracting officers, the AFPDS gives them in one place access to a database of available contractors and also a place to post information about opportunities. Contracting officers get free access to AFPDS. We also provide interested contracting officers a list of contractors who may be able to provide a service and/or product that they need.

To learn more about how we can help you succeed as a government contractor, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.