Female Leadership, Increasing Employee Productivity Through Wellness, Seeing the Positive in Tragedy and Turbo Charging Businesses

Jill Griffin, author of Women Make Great Leaders: Real World Lessons To Accelerate Your Climb offers twenty-four lessons for women to become great leaders, stand their ground and learn how to say no. Griffin argues that many women seek to be people pleasers and have a hard time saying no. She encourages women to find male champions who are "two or three rings" above them because that's how you get on the corporate radar and emphasizes that women shouldn't ask, they should just do. Griffin says that "women have been making strides" in becoming great leaders and that a pipeline must be built in order to get more women moving into the c-suite and corporate boards.

Brian Hazelgren, author of Healthy Habits of Highly Productive Employees: Thriving in Health, Wealth and Self talks about how an employee's health has a direct correlation with their level of productivity. As the owner of a health and wellness company and a former 4-sport athlete, Hazelgren is aware of the impact one's health has on the rest of our lives, including job performance. He saw the need to create a wellness program -- not just to boost morale, but to give employees a bonding experience. This program is something employees have to buy into, but the ability to stay focused and create a balance in life are essential to a successful workplace environment.

Kristiane Cates, author of The Golden Thread: A Memoir talks about her own personal story about the death of her son and the aftermath of that experience. Cates believes that every person has a thread woven into their life; the thread representing hope and everything having a reason for being - even in the worst of situations. Through her personal story, Kristiane wants to encourage people going through a hard time to find their purpose, despite any hardship or tragedy they're going through. What she wants people to take away from her book is that how we deal with our personal lives affects our professional lives and vice versa.

Terri Levine, author of Turbo Charge: How to Transform Your Business as a Heart-repreneur, emphasizes the power of transformation and how it's time for businesses to take on this approach in order to increase productivity and profitability. Levine insists that in order for a business to succeed, companies have to put 'heart in business -- treat employees and vendors with respect and create value for customers.' She argues that when "businesses become value and revenue-based, profits soar." Levine says her goal is to focus on the present, on things that are working, rather than the past and the negative. She calls that "positive being," as opposed to positive thinking.

"This month we are focusing on leadership, employee productivity, handling personal tragedies in a way that is constructive and adding an emotional connection with the way we do business," Hayzlett said. "As business people, we are always striving to be more productive and asking employees to do the same, so there's always room for growth."

