FEMSA announces the completion of the offering of shares in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V.

MONTERREY, MEXICO--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") ( NYSE : FMX) ( BMV : FEMSAUBS) announces today the completion of the sale of 5.24% of the combined interest in the Heineken Group (the "Equity Offering"), comprising a combination of existing issued ordinary shares (the "Shares") of both Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. (jointly "Heineken Group").

The Equity Offering was executed via an accelerated bookbuilding offer to institutional investors outside of Mexico, managed by J.P. Morgan Securities, PLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. PLC and UBS Limited and raised combined gross proceeds of approximately 2.5 billion Euros.

Nomura International plc acted as financial advisor to FEMSA in the transaction.

The Equity Offering consisted of:

22,485,000 Shares in Heineken N.V. representing 3.90% of the issued share capital at a price of EUR84.50 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately 1.9 billion Euros.

7,700,000 Shares in Heineken Holding N.V. representing 2.67% of the issued share capital at a price of EUR78.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately 600 million Euros.





Following the completion of the Equity Offering, FEMSA's shareholding in Heineken N.V. will decrease from 12.53% to 8.63% and in Heineken Holding N.V. from 14.94% to 12.26%, for an overall decrease of FEMSA's economic interest in the Heineken Group from 20.00% to 14.76%. As previously indicated, L'Arche Green N.V., the entity through which the Heineken Family exercises control of Heineken Holding N.V., will acquire 2,564,102 shares of Heineken Holding N.V. in the Equity Offering.

Completion of the Equity Offering is expected to take place on September 21, 2017.

Following the completion of the Equity Offering, FEMSA will, under the terms of the Corporate Governance Agreement dated April 30, 2010, retain its existing governance rights, including one seat on the Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V. and two seats on the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. FEMSA continues to be a significant shareholder in the Heineken Group and a long term supporter of the group's strategy.

Carlos Salazar Lomelín, FEMSA's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We have long held a very positive view of Heineken as a long-term investment. The transaction priced today does not represent or reflect a change in our view or expectations. However, the Equity Offering will allow us to partially monetize our position while retaining our existing governance rights in Heineken, taking advantage of the favorable tax treatment afforded by the Repatriation Decree issued by the Mexican Government. In accordance with the Decree, we plan to invest the proceeds of the Equity Offering to support our growth initiatives in Mexico in the coming years".

The Equity Offering does not require the approval of FEMSA's shareholders or the preparation of a folleto informativo under the Mexican Securities Market Law.

About FEMSA

FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, through its ownership of the second largest equity stake in Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. In the retail industry it participates through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Retail Division operating various small-format store chains including OXXO, a Fuel Division, operating the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations, and a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related operations. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients.