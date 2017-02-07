FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results

MONTERREY, MEXICO--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") ( NYSE : FMX) ( BMV : FEMSAUBD) ( BMV : FEMSAUB) is pleased to invite you to participate in its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Conference Call that will be held on:

Monday, February 27, 2017 11:00 AM Eastern Time (10:00 AM Mexico City Time)

Eduardo Padilla, Chief Corporate Officer of FEMSA, will host the call and discuss FEMSA's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 financial results, followed by a question and answer session. The quarterly results will be released on February 27 before market opens.

To participate in the conference call please dial Toll Free US: (888) 401 4669 International: (719) 457 2621 Conference ID: 6211176

The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio. For details please visit www.femsa.com/investor

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm

FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, through its ownership of the second largest equity stake in Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. In the retail industry it participates through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Retail Division operating various small-format store chains including OXXO, a Fuel Division, operating the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations, and a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related operations. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients.