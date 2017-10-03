FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

MONTERREY, MEXICO--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") ( NYSE : FMX) ( BMV : FEMSAUBD) ( BMV : FEMSAUB) is pleased to invite you to participate in its Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call that will be held on:

Friday, October 27, 2017

10:00 AM Eastern Time

(9:00 AM Mexico City Time)

Eduardo Padilla, Chief Corporate Officer of FEMSA, will host the call and discuss FEMSA's Third Quarter 2017 financial results, followed by a question and answer session. The quarterly results will be released on October 26 after the market's close.

To participate in the conference call please dial

Toll Free US: (888) 602 6363

International: (719) 457 2735

Conference ID: 9150893

The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio. For details please visit www.femsa.com/investor

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm

FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, through its ownership of the second largest equity stake in Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. In the retail industry it participates through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Retail Division operating various small-format store chains including OXXO, a Health Division, which includes all drugstores and related operations, and a Fuel Division, operating the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients.