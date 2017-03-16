FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 8,636 Million Dividend

MONTERREY, MEXICO--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSE : FMX) ( BMV : FEMSAUBD) ( BMV : FEMSAUB) ("FEMSA" or the "Company") held its Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting today, during which the shareholders approved the Company's annual report for 2016 prepared by the Chief Executive Officer, the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 and the election of the Board of Directors and its Committees for 2017.

The shareholders approved the payment of a cash dividend in the amount of Ps. 8,636 million, consisting of Ps. 0.5383 per each Series "D" share and Ps. 0.4307 per each Series "B" share, which amounts to Ps. 2.5840 per "BD" Unit ( BMV : FEMSAUBD) or Ps. 25.840 per ADS ( NYSE : FMX), and Ps. 2.1534 per "B" Unit ( BMV : FEMSAUB). The dividend payment will be split in two equal payments, payable on May 5, 2017 and November 3, 2017. In addition, the shareholders established the amount of Ps. 7,000 million as the maximum amount that could potentially be used for the Company's share repurchase program during 2017.

