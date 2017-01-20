FENIX SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Fenix Parts, Inc. - (FENX)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until March 13, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Fenix Parts, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FENX), if they purchased the Company's securities pursuant or traceable to the Company's initial public offering on May 14, 2015 (the "IPO") or between May 14, 2015 and October 12, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Fenix and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 13, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Fenix and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in connection with the IPO and during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) Fenix had inadequate methodologies for inventory valuation and to calculate goodwill impairment; (ii) Fenix was engaging and/or had engaged in conduct that would result in an SEC investigation; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Fenix's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

