Fetch Named Agency of Record by Mozilla

Mobile-first agency extends beyond mobile marketing and takes on Mozilla's marketing efforts

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Fetch, the global mobile-first agency and part of Dentsu Aegis Network, today announced it has been named agency of record for Mozilla, the not-for-profit organization championing Internet Health and the maker of the Firefox browser. The win came after a competitive review. The agency will devise and execute the brand's marketing activities across all channels, including desktop, search, mobile and out-of-home media.

This win expands the existing Fetch and Mozilla partnership, which so far had focused on all mobile marketing efforts, across paid media and social, for the Firefox and Focus browser apps in Germany and the U.S. The partnership to date has shown multiple successes. Fetch worked closely with the Mozilla team in establishing measurement metrics to successfully track campaign ROI. With this analytic setup, Fetch surpassed efficiency goals for both apps and creative work, and also had significant positive impact on campaign performance in both markets.

"The partnership with Fetch has had a strong start and we look forward to working with them on even more exciting initiatives," said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, Chief Marketing Officer at Mozilla.

Guillaume Lelait, EVP US Managing Director at Fetch added, "Through our understanding of the Mozilla business, we've been able to grow the partnership very much in the same way we've grown as an agency -- from mobile-only to mobile-first. We feel passionate about the Mozilla mission to keep the internet healthy, and are looking forward to proving our expertise across all channels."

Fetch's U.S. momentum continues to build. The agency recently opened its third U.S. office in Los Angeles and continues to expand its digital capabilities to be the go-to, mobile-first agency for forward thinking brands, including Uber, Hulu, Apple, Withings and Facebook, among others.

About Fetch:

Fetch is a global mobile-first agency with offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Berlin, Manchester and Hong Kong. Fetch has been delivering mobile-first advertising and digital media services since 2009, and its role is to understand the mobile consumer better than any other.

Fetch works with some of the world's most pioneering brands including Uber, Facebook, Hulu, HSBC, Expedia, eBay and Hotels.com, and has won numerous awards for its campaigns for clients including Hotels.com, Expedia and eBay in disciplines which include mobile video, paid social, display, search, experiential and mobile marketing. As well as being listed as top 50 digital agency by Econsultancy in 2016, Fetch was named mobile agency of the year in three consecutive years, and was voted fastest growing mobile marketing agency in Europe by Media Momentum Awards.

About Mozilla:

Mozilla has been a pioneer and advocate for the open web for more than 15 years. We promote open standards that enable innovation and advance the Web as a platform for all. Today, hundreds of millions of people worldwide use Mozilla Firefox to experience the Web on computers, tablets and mobile devices. For more information, visit www.mozilla.org.