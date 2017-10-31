FFRI Named Top 50 Cyber Security Leader of 2017 by Cyber Defense Magazine

Pioneers of Next Generation AV recognized for cutting edge innovation

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 31, 2017) - FFRI, a leading provider of original next generation AV solutions, today announced it has been named a Top 50 Cyber Security Leader of 2017 by Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. The annual award recognizes companies that demonstrate innovation and leadership in cyber security solutions and services.

FFRI yarai received the recognition based on its Precognitive Defense which eliminates threats before they begin. Leveraging five core protection engines to eliminate threats before detonation, FFRI's approach to layered security has become the trusted defensive stack for many global enterprises and international governments. FFRI yarai is highly efficient and doesn't rely on cloud access, signatures or third-party feeds for detection and prevention.

FFRI provides optimal protection technologies, harnessing the power and expertise of security researchers combined with machine learning. This approach provides the most effective endpoint security solution to keep your organization safe from the most sophisticated malware attacks.

"FFRI yarai has prevented the most sophisticated malware attacks from occurring and this award reflects our commitment to capturing the most sophisticated malware variants in the wild, long before public disclosure," said Pablo Garcia, CEO, FFRI North America. "We are honored that CDM and its panel of expert judges has recognized FFRI yarai as the world's most trusted endpoint protection platform with patented machine learning capabilities."

"FFRI delivers one of the most innovative, light-weight and powerful multi-layered endpoint security solutions that actually works," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Executive Producer, Cyber Defense Magazine. "It's brilliant."

Publicly traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Japan ( TSE : 3692), FFRI has over a thousand customers globally spanning all verticals, including government, financial services and critical infrastructure such as transportation, energy and gas and oil production.

About FFRI

FFRI is a leading provider of Next Generation Endpoint Security solutions. According to a 2017 survey by MIC Research Institute Ltd., FFRI's yarai platform was ranked #1 in protection from advanced targeted attacks. FFRI Inc. was established in 2007 in Tokyo and listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2014 ( TSE : 3692). With over a thousand enterprise customers, FFRI has created one of the top security technologies and a world-class security research team. FFRI's research and development efforts have led to the detection and prevention of the most sophisticated malware attacks, helping countless customers remain safe, secure and breach free.

For more information please visit: www.ffri-inc.com