FGFT Announces February 7, 2017 as the record date for a 20% Stock Dividend; also Management intends to file an S-1 with the SEC to become a Reporting Issuer

SANTA CLARITA, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - FG FITNESS & MEDIA GROUP ( OTC PINK : FGFT) is pleased to announce the record date for the Company's 20% restricted common stock dividend for shareholders of record. Management is filing the Corporation Action with FINRA to issue a restricted stock dividend. The dividend will be added to the shareholders' existing shares on the pay date... which is projected to be February 17, 2017. Management also intends to file an S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to become a fully reporting issuer.

According to Anthony Miller, CEO, "This is the first time that we have decided to award all of our loyal shareholders. Our business has been thriving over the past 5 years, however the stock has remained dormant or inactive. The main reason for this because this security is characterized as a 'grey market stock.' Many of our shareholders have held this stock for many years, and they along with newer shareholders, will now become beneficiaries of our growth. We believe that the best path for this security is to file necessary documents with the SEC to bring the company to a fully reporting status.

Form S-1 is an SEC filing used by companies going public to register their securities with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the 'registration statement by the Securities Act of 1933.' The S-1 contains the basic business and financial information on an issuer with respect to a specific securities offering. Investors may use the prospectus to consider the merits of an offering and make educated investment decisions. A prospectus is one of the main documents used by an investor to research a company.

These next 2 weeks management will begin to restore FGFT to a current status with all of the reporting agencies, as well as, OTC Markets and add all of the required financial filings. Our attorney has been consulted... and he is ready to assist us with this process. Our auditors have prepared the financials to an audit ready position and management believes that that part of the process can be completed in a timely manner. The goal is to put the firm into the position to benefit from its current business and the incredible options and strategic partnerships that will continue to grow this company," commented Miller.

About FG Fitness & Media Group: FG Fitness & Media Group, Inc. is a multi-faceted company that has Fitness and Media at its core. This business has multiple revenue sources (at least 12 sources for example: a fitness directory, supplements, apparel, magazines, calendars, online training, media, advertising and promotional products, events and more) that will prove beneficial to sustaining the firm's growth strategies. FG already has a significant social media presence and this will become an essential component of our success and help broaden our message... our goal is to obtain over 100,000 Twitter and over 1,450,000 Facebook fans.... Currently, or website has over 300,000 unique visitors.... This will be instrumental in the marketing.

FG Fitness' mission is to become a premiere source where men and women can find relevant information about fitness, nutrition and health; concurrently and be inspired by the men and women we feature in our business projects. FG Fitness and Media hopes to disseminate a message to society that becoming more fit and healthy provides the longevity and better quality of life is an excellent life goal.

For more information regarding our strategies it can be found on the company's website @ www.fgfmg.com

DISCLOSURES: "Safe Harbor" This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding the timing of the revenue from the partnership and the partnership's success. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking statements. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.