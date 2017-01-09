Fiber Fundamentals: Cleerline Technology Group Sheds Light on the Whats, Whys, and Hows of Fiber Optic Connectivity

MISSOULA, MT--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Given the rapid pace of innovation in the AV industry, it's no surprise that integration professionals can struggle to keep up with the latest information on every new generation of technology. One of the least-understood yet vitally important aspects of integration is the connectivity between all the components that comprise both residential and commercial AV systems. With each passing year, the range of connectivity options, and the ideal applications for each, simply grows increasingly confusing. The experts at Cleerline Technology Group, however, are ready to supply best-in-class information and understanding about these perplexing matters to any AV professional in the industry.

Cleerline Technology Group has not only revolutionized fiber optic connectivity with its Cleerline SSF™ cables, it supports integrators with leading-edge knowledge and resources to optimize any residential or commercial system. As a post-holiday wave of 4k televisions await installation, the myriad varieties of copper cabling will likely not deliver the performance that customers expect, and even the latest in HDMI options are limited by the distance they can transmit the highest resolution video. Factor in the wide variety of "4k video" specifications within that category plus the looming introduction of 8k video anticipated for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, and AV professionals face a confounding array of choices when designing and implementing hi-res systems.

Cleerline's newly released "Fiber Optics Redefined" is an invaluable guide to determining when and where copper-based cables can successfully be used in a system and when fiber optic connectivity is required, as well as understanding the fundamentals of fiber and the most innovative fiber optic products available.

Keeping abreast of the latest in AV systems is one of the biggest challenges integration professionals face, but it can also be their greatest competitive edge if they are truly informed and knowledgeable. Cleerline Technology Group's experience, technical expertise, and innovative drive, plus industry-leading fiber optic products, elevate the results any AV pro can achieve in their systems – visit www.cleerlinefiber.com to gain the advantage today.

