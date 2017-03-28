Fidelis Care Introduces New Lunchology Campaign #Brownbagit

Nonprofit health plan launches program with Evette Rios to promote healthy, affordable lunches made from leftovers

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Fidelis Care today unveiled a new campaign under their popular Lunchology initiative called #brownbagit, a program focused on converting breakfast and dinner leftovers into creative and affordable lunches. Launched in 2016, Lunchology is designed to promote healthy eating by offering families easy-to-prepare, unique and healthy lunch ideas.

As a focal point of #brownbagit, a new menu has been developed that includes 10 delicious ideas from lifestyle expert and television host Evette Rios.

"We are often faced with a difficult task to ensure we eat nutritious meals that we actually enjoy," said Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer Vincent Marchello, MD. "Healthy, balanced lunches play an important role in our well-being and development no matter our age. The new Lunchology menu will inspire families to be resourceful with their leftovers and try new lunch ideas that ensure proper nutrition."

Passionate about healthy lifestyles, Evette Rios has once again partnered with Fidelis Care to kick off the #brownbagit campaign. Fidelis Care along with Evette Rios will continue to promote the new menu and the importance of healthy eating through a variety of media outlets and event appearances.

"There's nothing better than a fridge full of leftovers," said Evette Rios. "When thinking of how to make healthy lunches, it pays off to get a little creative. With the new menu, common ingredients such as chicken, eggs, and brown rice may be easily transformed into healthy lunch ideas bound to become family favorites."

To share tips and ideas from the new menu, Evette and Fidelis Care will host a Twitter chat on Thursday, March 30 at 11 AM. Families are encouraged to follow @fideliscare and hashtag #brownbagit on Twitter to participate. To learn more about Lunchology visit fideliscare.org/lunchology.

About Fidelis Care:

As a faith-based, mission-driven health plan, Fidelis Care offers quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life, including products available through NY State of Health: The Official Health Plan Marketplace. With more than 1.5 million members Statewide, Fidelis Care was founded on the belief that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Follow us on Twitter at @fideliscare and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/27/11G134148/Lunchology_2017_Menu_FINAL-88932ca620ba8685b73d1eceeb52818d.pdf