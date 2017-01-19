Fidelus Technologies and Consolidated Technologies, Inc. Announce a Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, NY --(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Fidelus Technologies and Consolidated Technologies, Inc. (CTI), two New York City based Unified Communications and networking services providers, announced a strategic partnership to broaden their product and service offerings.

The two market leaders, known for their domain expertise and fanatical approach to customer service, are partnering to provide their customers an expanded portfolio of solutions focused on the delivery of advisory, design, planning, implementation and managed services for Cisco, Avaya & Microsoft solutions.

"Nothing is more important than making our customers more successful," said Ron Rosansky, President and CEO of Fidelus Technologies. "We're thrilled to announce this strategic alliance with CTI, which will enhance and simplify the experience of customers that use both Cisco and Avaya or are going through a transformation from one to the other. We are humbled that CTI has identified Fidelus Technologies as its partner of choice to continue on our joint journey."

"CTI has always provided best of breed solutions to our customers," said Kenny Heitner, CTI President and CEO. "Expanding our portfolio to include Cisco solutions allows customers who previously had to go elsewhere for Cisco solutions to leverage this partnership while continuing to utilize CTI's deep bench of integration talent and award winning customer service. Our relationship with Fidelus Technologies over the past two years has led us to the point where we realize our synergies align with those customers interested in both Avaya and Cisco solutions."

About Fidelus Technologies LLC

Fidelus, a Cisco Gold and Master UC partner, has been providing Unified Communications and networking solutions to professional services firms (legal, accounting), healthcare and financial organizations for over 15 years. Fidelus works with clients to determine, design and implement the optimal combination of collaboration products and services tailored to their specific needs.

About Consolidated Technologies Inc.

Consolidated Technologies Inc. is an award-winning, Avaya Business Partner specializing in Avaya's communications product lines, as well as hosted communications solutions. Staffed with certified technicians and offering 24/7 support, Consolidated Technologies Inc. provides comprehensive voice and data solutions for small, medium and enterprise businesses and organizations. With more than 5,000 satisfied customers and a nationwide network of Avaya-certified technicians, Consolidated Technologies Inc. is a single-source solution for the procurement and implementation of communication solutions.