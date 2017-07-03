Fifteen Corcoran Consulting & Coaching Clients Named 2017 Top 250 Latino Real Estate Agents in the U.S.

O'FALLON, IL--(Marketwired - July 03, 2017) - Corcoran Consulting & Coaching is proud to announce that 15 individual agents they have coached are recipients of 27 total awards as one of the Top 250 Latino Real Estate Agents in the country.

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®), in association with Zillow®, recently released its sixth annual Top 250 real estate agents report recognizing exceptional Latino real estate agents from around the country. With agents hailing from 30 states and Puerto Rico, with aggregate sales of over $6 billion, this year's report includes a ranking of the top agents by transactions along with supplemental rankings of top millennial agents, top individual agents, and top agents in major market regions including the Northeast, South, West, Midwest, California, and Texas.

"We are so proud of our coaching clients that have been selected to this prestigious list and for being honored by the NAHREP for their achievements," said Bubba Mills, CEO and owner of Corcoran Consulting & Coaching. Corcoran is one of the industries' leading consultants and coaches whose clients include 80 of the Top 1000 real estate professionals in the country, according to the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends.

NAHREP's Top 250 Latino Agents report can be found at http://nahrep.org/top250/agent. The report includes profiles of several notable agents and a number of data points about the honorees.

About the NAHREP

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, a nonprofit 501(c) 6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership among Latinos by educating and empowering the real estate professionals who serve them. NAHREP is the premier trade organization for Hispanics and has more than 26,000 members in 48 states and 50 affiliate chapters.

About Corcoran Consulting & Coaching

Corcoran Consulting & Coaching is an international Real Estate, Mortgage, and Small Business coaching company committed to helping clients balance success in business, while building value in life. To find out more about Corcoran Consulting & Coaching, call 1-800-957-8353 or visit us at www.CorcoranCoaching.com.

