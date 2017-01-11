STOUFFVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) - Preheat those ovens! National Cupcake Day™ is coming up on Feb. 27 and you're invited to help "bake" a difference for animals in need.

Now in its fifth year, National Cupcake Day is presented in partnership by the Ontario SPCA and BC SPCA and is a collaborative event to support local SPCAs and Humane Societies across the country. In 2016, animal lovers across Canada raised over $615,000 in support of their local animal welfare societies. The campaign has raised $1.85 million to date.

To participate, register to host a National Cupcake Day party and invite co-workers, friends and family. Guests donate to the participating animal welfare charity of the host's choice in exchange for a cupcake, raising critically-needed funds for animals that are abused, abandoned, neglected or no longer wanted. Cupcake Day parties can be held anywhere, and on any date in January or February.

"National Cupcake Day is fun, delicious and, best of all, it changes the lives of animals that have endured hardship and cruelty," says celebrity chef Anna Olson, host of the Food Network's Bake with Anna Olson and official 'Cupcake Crusader' for the campaign. "The funds you raise will have a significant impact on the animal welfare societies in your community, ensuring that their life-saving work continues."

How you can get involved:

Register for FREE at nationalcupcakeday.ca Receive for your Cupcake Host Kit to arrive in the mail or download it online. Customize your Personal Fundraising Centre online and ask your friends, family and colleagues to support your fundraising efforts. Send your friends and family an email through your participant centre, encouraging them to show their support by donating online. Plan your National Cupcake Day Party for home, work, school or wherever you think people would love to eat cupcakes. Hold your National Cupcake Day Party on Monday, Feb. 27 or any day in January or February that works for you. Bake, decorate and eat!

Visit nationalcupcakeday.ca to register, bake and donate.

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society:

Protecting animals since 1873, Ontario SPCA is Ontario's Animal Welfare organization. A registered charity comprised of over 50 Communities.

Since 1919, when Ontario's first Animal Welfare legislation was proclaimed, the Ontario SPCA, with the help of its Communities, has been entrusted to maintain and enforce Animal Welfare legislation. The Act provides Ontario SPCA Agents and Inspectors with police powers to do so.

Ontario SPCA provides leadership in animal welfare innovations including introducing high-volume spay/neuter services to Ontario and opening the Provincial Education and Animal Centre.

OntarioSPCA.ca

Adopt • Learn • Volunteer • Donate

Charitable Business Number 88969 1044 RR0002