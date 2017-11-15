Figliulo&Partners Acquires Digital Marketing and Technology Agency Hungry

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - Figliulo&Partners (F&P), the Brand Agency for the Information Age, today announced its acquisition of Hungry. Founded in 2014 by Brady Donnelly and headquartered in New York, Hungry is a full-service digital and technology agency.

Hungry's overall goal was and continues to be to create best-in-class digital products and experiences with purpose and widespread potential. Donnelly, who previously served as Hungry's Founder and Managing Director, remains Managing Director of Hungry and becomes Head of Product within F&P, as part of the agency's leadership team. The staff of 12 from Hungry will remain intact and join F&P's 55 full-time staff members in the agency's New York office.

The integration of Hungry's expertise will further enhance F&P's ability to create One Story and distribute with Many Voices. With digital, social, mobile and tech needs already making up more than half of F&P's remit with clients, this acquisition is a meaningful driver of both additional expertise and growth. The two agencies have already begun working together, collaborating on clients such as Seabourn and Two Trees.

"My goal for F&P is to continue future-proofing our offering so that we're always one step ahead of the curve," said Mark Figliulo, Founder and CEO of F&P. "Culturally, Hungry and F&P are a great fit and bring the best talent together under one roof. We will continue to set the bar for brand storytelling in today's world."

"Hungry is known for its innovative digital and technical offerings," said Donnelly. "We've developed a strong relationship with F&P over the past two years and we already work on great clients together. This is a natural next step for us both as we share similar visions for our companies. I can't wait to integrate our services and showcase our talents to a broader set of clients."

Hungry's capabilities, which include strategy, web and app design and development, product and experience design and development, engineering, digital marketing, SEO and creative services, complement F&P's strong reputation for outstanding brand and communications strategy, creative and full service production capabilities. Hungry will continue to work with its roster of clients, including brands like Sephora, Fast Company, Bacardi, Intel, Google and Samsung. The Hungry brand name will remain.

This acquisition rounds out an exceptionally strong 2017 for F&P, who earlier this year launched its media and communications planning unit and hired Scott Vitrone as its first-ever Partner and Chief Creative Officer. The agency also won several new clients -- including Vanity Fair Napkins (Georgia Pacific), CNN and American Century Investments -- and was named as one of AdAge's Best Places to Work for the third year in a row.

About Figliulo&Partners

F&P was born from a desire to create a smarter and more nimble alternative to the traditional advertising agency model. We are a Brand Agency for the Information Age on a mission to help brands and people understand each other, with a simple philosophy that each brand has One Story and Many Voices. Clients include CNN, Virgin Atlantic Airlines, Marriott International, Seabourn Cruise Lines, Vanity Fair Napkins, Pete & Gerry's Organics, and American Century Investments. We are proud to have been listed three years running in Ad Age's Best Places to Work. For more information, visit www.figliuloandpartners.com.