Figliulo&Partners Hires Scott Vitrone as Chief Creative Officer

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Figliulo&Partners (F&P), the brand agency for the information age, announced today the hiring of Scott Vitrone as Partner and Chief Creative Officer. Becoming F&P's sixth partner, Vitrone will lead the agency's creative vision and report directly to Founding Partner and CEO Mark Figliulo.

"I've always wanted to work with Scott and I am really pleased to welcome him as a partner at F&P," said Figliulo. "It's an exciting time for the agency right now. We placed a bet from day one on being the best home for talent, so with Scott's reputation and caliber, he'll fit right in."

Vitrone has a history of proven creative leadership and is one of the most awarded creatives in the advertising industry. During his career, he's held group and executive creative director positions in New York at Barton F. Graf 9000, TBWA\Chiat\Day, Wieden + Kennedy and Y&R, he won an Emmy along with every other industry award, helped shape work for a wide range of clients, including Nike, ESPN, Delta Airlines, Heineken, Target, Virgin Atlantic, Land Rover, Miller Brewing Company, Sprint and FedEx.

Career highlights include the celebrated "Whatever's Comfortable" campaign for Southern Comfort at Wieden + Kennedy and "Experience the Rainbow" for Skittles at TBWAChiatDay, a campaign that is still running today. In addition, Advertising Age credited Vitrone for a "significant creative turnaround" at Y&R during his tenure.

"I admire the spirit of generosity and transparency that Mark and the partners have created at F&P. It's a young, independent agency that's clearly going places. I'm excited to get cracking and help shape the agency's future," said Vitrone.

Vitrone's hiring follows the agency's launch of its new media and communications planning unit, led by former Wieden + Kennedy Group Media Director, Ryan Haskins, and comes off the back of a series of new business wins for the agency.

About Figliulo&Partners

F&P is a thoroughly modern agency that creates Brand Stories for the Information Age. They create and produce those stories in-house, and distribute them across all forms of traditional and digital platforms, ensuring that they create natively to the needs of each platform and always with the consumer first in their minds.

The agency's goal is to create Advertising Happiness, which is what happens when a close-knit group of smart, passionate, good-humored individuals get to partner with like-minded clients to help build brands they believe in. They are proud to have been ranked two years in a row on Advertising Age's 50 Best Places to Work in Advertising & Media list. To learn more, visit www.figliuloandpartners.com.

