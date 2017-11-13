Figliulo&Partners Is One of AdAge's 2017 Best Places to Work

The independent agency is one of only five to make the list three years running

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 13, 2017) - Figliulo&Partners (F&P), the Brand Agency for the Information Age, has been named one of AdAge's 2017 Best Places to Work in Media and Advertising. Recognized as number 12, F&P was selected based on criteria such as workplace philosophy and practice, systems and demographics and overall employee experience.

"F&P really is one of the best places to work. Every decision we make is based on improving our work, our company and ultimately our industry," said Mark Figliulo, Founder and CEO. "It's inspiring, and we challenge each other every day to reimagine what an agency could be."

This commitment to the long-term cultural well-being of the agency and the people that work there governs everything from F&P's interview process to the way annual reviews are conducted. A new initiative launched this year is formal Immersion Plans, in which F&P and the new employee agrees goals and after 90 days, the employee can take a one month severance package if they do not feel that F&P will be the right environment for them.

The agency highly values the health of its employees, providing 100% insurance coverage across the board (medical, prescription, dental and vision) and offering a generous "Fitcoin" allowance, which employees can use for any health, wellness or development costs they may incur. The agency has also placed a strong emphasis on employee development. Working directly with innovative coaching startup, Sayge, F&P is able to provide professional development for all staff members, regardless of title or level. F&P prides itself on a dog-friendly work environment with cold brew and Kombucha on tap, as well as offering uncapped PTO.

"We have always had a vision to foster a modern, empowering environment where our employees can truly grow, learn and flourish," said Judith Carr-Rodriguez, President and Partner. "Our emphasis on fewer, better people means that we ask a lot of our hugely talented people and it's only fair that we give a lot in return."

This recognition rounds out an exceptionally strong 2017 for F&P, who earlier this year launched its media and communications planning unit and hired Scott Vitrone as its first-ever Partner and Chief Creative Officer. The agency also won several new clients, including Vanity Fair Napkins (Georgia Pacific), CNN and American Century Investments.

The 2017 Best Places to Work list is a joint effort of Ad Age and Best Companies Group. This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the Advertising and Marketing industries, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce and businesses. Companies from across the United States participated in the two-part survey process: one to garner information about employers' offerings and a second to measure employees' workplace experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking of the top 50 companies.

