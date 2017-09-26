FileTrail to Showcase Recent Product Introductions and Upgrades at ARMA Live! 2017

Conference attendees can see FileTrail's latest offerings at exhibit booth #600

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - FileTrail, a leader in next-generation records management software, announces its participation at the upcoming ARMA Live! 2017 conference. FileTrail will demonstrate its most recent product enhancements, including several new features that improve firm transitions away from older, legacy records management systems, and a new offering for enterprise retention workflow.

This year's ARMA Live! conference theme, "Agents of Change," focuses on ARMA members' changing roles and changing profession, and the evolving ways in which the world is using records and data to make informed decisions and shape policy. Event attendees will learn how they can better lead the change and move their own careers, their organizations and the world forward.

The conference theme aligns perfectly with FileTrail's focus on improving traditional tools and processes to work better in today's environments.

In August, FileTrail introduced several new features to make it easier for firms to switch from their old RMS systems such as LegalKEY to FileTrail. The enhancements demonstrate FileTrail's commitment to ongoing product development to ensure clients have access to the features they depend on but in a premier, modern records management system.

The company also recently announced a new solution for federated retention management across multiple document repositories, aiding in the execution of retention policies to save money and reduce risk. FileTrail Enterprise Retention incorporates internal retention policies and outside counsel guidelines to apply the appropriate policies to each client and matter, ensuring timely and automated disposition of documents. The innovative workflow promotes compliance and defensible deletion.

ARMA Live! 2017 is being held October 15-17 at the Orlando World Center Marriott, where FileTrail can be found in the exhibit hall at booth #600.

About FileTrail

Since 2000, FileTrail has been developing, implementing and supporting enterprise-class information management solutions. Deployed all over the world, the company offers a highly configurable suite of records management and governance tools to help organizations manage the complete information life cycle. FileTrail is the number one cloud-based records management system for law firms, but also offers an on-premises solution. FileTrail incorporates APIs to work with the leading document management systems and the Intapp suite of products. For more information about FileTrail's records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com.