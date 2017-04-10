Filo Expands Oxide Copper and Gold Zones - Drilling Intersects 0.77% Copper Over 102 Metres and 0.73 g/t Gold Over 112 Metres

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Filo Mining Corporation (TSX VENTURE:FIL)(NASDAQ OMX:FIL) ("Filo Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest results from the 2016/2017 drill program at the Filo del Sol project. The focus of the program was on the oxidized portion of the system and on evaluating its potential to be processed by heap leaching. The results released today continue to expand the gold oxide zone that forms the upper part of the current resource and have identified a potential new zone of shallow oxide copper and gold mineralization 1 kilometre south of the current resource at the Filo South zone.

Drilling Highlights

VRC101: 112 metres at 0.73 g/t gold (including 32 metres at 1.01 g/t gold; Filo del Sol gold zone); VRC103: 40 metres at 1.00% copper (Filo South); VRC110: 50 metres at 0.81% copper (Filo South); VRC111: 102 metres at 0.77% copper (including 54 metres at 1.01% copper; Filo South); VRC113: 52 metres at 0.63% copper (Filo South); VRC119: 66 metres at 0.63% copper (Filo South).

Filo Mining's President and CEO, Wojtek Wodzicki commented, "We are very pleased with the results from this year's drilling. We are expanding the oxide gold zone that forms the upper part of the current resource and we have discovered a new area of oxide copper and gold in the Filo South area. We expect to receive the results of the remaining 17 drill holes in the next few weeks and will then update the resource estimate. A second round of metallurgical test work is underway with the results expected towards the end of the second quarter. This year's successful program is an important step toward our long term objective of turning Filo del Sol into a significant heap leach project."

A total of 8,616 metres was drilled in 41 holes during the campaign which was completed on March 28, 2017. Results for the first three holes were released on February 15, 2017, results from 21 holes are contained below and results for the remaining 17 holes are pending. The results presented here are from three areas: the Filo del Sol gold zone; Filo South resource extension and Filo North exploration. All holes other than Filo del Sol gold zone holes are drilled outside the current resource. Detailed drilling results, a photo, and a drill hole location map are included at the end of this release.

Filo del Sol Deposit Infill Drilling Continues to Expand Gold Zone

The Filo del Sol gold zone is a flat-lying body that occurs in the upper part of the deposit and comes to surface on the east slope of the Filo ridge. Holes VRC101 and VRC121 are infill holes in the Filo del Sol deposit designed to better define this portion of the resource. VRC101 intersected a 112 metre section averaging 0.73 g/t gold 240 metres north of previously-released VRC097 (84m @ 1.36 g/t gold; see News Release February 15, 2017). VRC121 (12m @ 0.91 g/t gold plus 10m @ 0.61 g/t gold) intersected the gold zone 320 metres northwest of VRC101. This gold zone now has dimensions of approximately 700 metres north-south by 250 metres east-west and is open to the north. Assay results from an additional four holes drilled into this target are pending.

Filo South Drilling Beginning to Define Copper Oxide Zones with associated gold

The Filo South area extends 1.2 km south of the Filo del Sol deposit resource. Scattered historical drilling and more recent surface trenching indicated potential for near surface oxide copper and gold mineralization and the current program is intended to provide enough data to allow the estimation of an initial mineral resource for this area. Part of this drilling was designed to follow up on encouraging copper oxide mineralization sampled in surface trenches during the 2015/2016 field season, including 114 metres averaging 0.85% copper (see News Release dated January 20, 2017). The holes released today extend the mineralization seen in the trenches along strike and to depth, and have begun to define a northwest-trending zone of near-surface copper oxide mineralization (with associated gold) which extends along strike for at least 300 metres and remains open along strike and to depth. This zone was intersected by holes VRC110 (50m @ 0.81% copper and 0.41 g/t gold), VRC111 (102m @ 0.77% copper and 0.35 g/t gold), VRC112 (38m @ 0.77% copper and 0.24 g/t gold), VRC113 (52m @ 0.63% copper and 0.30 g/t gold) and VRC119(66m @ 0.63% copper and 0.35 g/t gold).

Drill hole VRC103 encountered a second zone of copper oxide mineralization 800 metres to the northeast of hole VRC110, with an intersection of 40 metres averaging 1.00% copper and 0.31 g/t gold. The orientation of this zone is uncertain as there are no historic holes in the area, however, assays are pending for three additional holes drilled nearby during the current program. Drill hole VRC116, located 200 metres to the northwest of VRC103, intersected a 144 metre interval averaging 0.40% copper, including 28 metres at 0.65% copper.

Drill hole VRC109, drilled 450 metres to the north of the copper zone tested by VRC110, intersected a near surface zone of oxide gold mineralization. The upper 96 metres of this hole averaged 0.55 g/t gold and 0.15% copper. There are very few holes in this area, however the two nearest historic holes to the west and southwest also intersected near-surface gold mineralization within the oxide zone. RCVI19, collared 400 metres to the west, averaged 0.40 g/t gold over 54 metres and RCVI16, collared 390 metres to the southwest, averaged 0.52 g/t gold over 116 metres. Two additional holes were drilled between VRC109 and RCVI16 during the current program, with assays pending.

Drilling in the Filo South area to date indicates two oxide copper zones centred around VRC110 and VRC 103 and an oxide gold zone centered around VRC109. The results of pending drill holes are expected to better define the geometry and extent of these zones.

Filo North Exploration Target

Three widely-spaced holes were drilled into the Filo North Exploration target area, located 1.2km north of the Filo del Sol deposit. These holes intersected strong silica alteration typical of a large epithermal system. Although no significant gold mineralization was encountered in these first holes, we are encouraged by the strength of the alteration and scale of the system and the area warrants further exploration.

Drill Results

FILO DEL SOL GOLD ZONE HOLE-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Cu % Ag g/t VRC101 106 218 112 0.73 0.02 2.0 incl 106 138 32 1.01 0.01 0.7 and incl 204 218 14 0.94 0.02 3.0 VRC121 74 78 4 0.50 0.00 0.3 plus 96 108 12 0.91 0.00 0.8 plus 144 154 10 0.61 0.02 0.8 FILO SOUTH HOLE-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Cu % Ag g/t VRC102 0 162 162 0.37 0.22 1.4 VRC103 128 168 40 0.31 1.00 1.3 VRC105 6 160 154 0.31 0.22 1.0 incl 6 34 28 0.26 0.41 0.9 VRC106 0 160 160 0.24 0.19 1.2 VRC107 0 146 146 0.25 0.20 1.7 VRC108 0 60 60 0.28 0.30 0.8 plus 86 106 20 0.10 0.46 0.9 VRC109 0 149 149 0.44 0.15 2.5 incl 0 96 96 0.56 0.15 3.3 incl 62 70 8 1.73 0.09 4.5 and incl 92 96 4 1.76 0.26 7.5 VRC110 0 50 50 0.41 0.81 1.3 VRC111 6 194 188 0.30 0.52 1.2 incl 18 120 102 0.35 0.77 1.5 incl 18 72 54 0.35 1.01 1.6 VRC112 52 60 8 0.51 0.13 1.4 plus 68 106 38 0.24 0.77 0.4 incl 68 72 4 0.23 2.44 0.5 and incl 78 84 6 0.31 0.93 0.3 and incl 94 104 10 0.18 1.01 0.4 VRC113 0 52 52 0.30 0.63 1.0 incl 20 38 18 0.28 1.02 1.0 VRC115 70 98 28 0.20 0.36 0.9 plus 104 110 6 1.61 0.05 1.8 plus 120 130 10 0.46 0.63 1.2 VRC116 4 148 144 0.40 0.40 5.1 incl 84 112 28 0.52 0.65 1.7 VRC117 No Significant Values VRC119 0 200 200 0.41 0.29 1.3 incl 0 34 34 0.51 0.05 1.5 and incl 34 100 66 0.35 0.63 1.1 and incl 100 200 100 0.41 0.15 1.3 VRC120 98 114 16 0.13 0.47 0.4 FILO NORTH EXPLORATION TARGET HOLE-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Cu % Ag g/t VRC114 No Significant Values VRC104 374 380 6 0.38 0.54 4.0 VRC118 No Significant Values

Mineralized zones within the Filo del Sol deposit are typically flat-lying, and drilled widths are interpreted as close to true widths.

Hole-ID East (m) North (m) Elev. (masl) Length (m) Azimuth Dip VRC101 434961.19 6848621.86 5260.00 282.00 212.00 -73.00 VRC102 434935.31 6847417.56 5162.00 162.00 45.00 -80.00 VRC103 435198.18 6847215.90 5214.79 168.00 45.00 -70.00 VRC104 435152.91 6850184.17 5156.16 389.00 130.00 -70.00 VRC105 435140.12 6847063.27 5208.46 160.00 45.00 -70.00 VRC106 435196.81 6846830.89 5257.33 160.00 45.00 -80.00 VRC107 435071.27 6846753.32 5220.38 150.00 45.00 -80.00 VRC108 435080.77 6846909.96 5203.47 150.00 45.00 -80.00 VRC109 434947.14 6846999.31 5150.73 149.00 0.00 -90.00 VRC110 434868.75 6846490.84 5264.21 50.00 230.00 -70.00 VRC111 434878.82 6846496.04 5263.60 202.00 50.00 -70.00 VRC112 434804.53 6846585.46 5217.57 150.00 50.00 -70.00 VRC113 434767.55 6846675.67 5186.22 150.00 50.00 -70.00 VRC114 435292.47 6850496.88 5106.13 330.00 135.00 -70.00 VRC115 435000.83 6847100.11 5165.63 150.00 45.00 -80.00 VRC116 435107.80 6847402.84 5168.19 150.00 45.00 -80.00 VRC117 434735.59 6846400.79 5283.02 100.00 0.00 -90.00 VRC118 435424.76 6850169.57 5068.83 300.00 315.00 -70.00 VRC119 434941.62 6846419.37 5305.05 200.00 50.00 -70.00 VRC120 434805.85 6846370.27 5305.70 120.00 90.00 -70.00 VRC121 434897.99 6848898.56 5293.87 250.00 0.00 -90.00

About Filo del Sol

Filo Mining's flagship project is its 100% controlled Filo del Sol Project located on the border between San Juan Province, Argentina and Region III, Chile. Filo del Sol is located between the prolific Maricunga and El Indio Gold Belts, two major mineralized trends that contain such deposits as Caspiche, La Coipa, Veladero, El Indio, and Pascua Lama. The region is mining-friendly and hosts a number of large scale mining operations. The project area is covered under the Mining Integration and Complementation Treaty between Chile and Argentina, which provides the framework for the development of cross border mining projects.

Qualified Persons

Technical disclosure for the Filo del Sol Project included in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Bob Carmichael, P. Eng. (BC). Mr. Carmichael is Filo Mining's Vice-President of Exploration and a Qualified Person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Quality Control/Quality Assurance (QA/QC) program for the Filo del Sol Project is under the management of Diego Charchaflie MSc., P.Geo (BC), a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101.

Samples were collected at the drill site by Company personnel with initial splitting carried out at a facility near the drill sites and final splitting completed at the Company's core processing facility located in San Juan, Argentina. Individual samples represent final splits from 2 metre intervals down the hole. Samples were delivered to the ALS laboratory in Mendoza, Argentina. Samples were crushed, split and 500g was pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. Gold analyses were by fire assay fusion with AAS finish on a 30g sample. Copper and silver were analysed by atomic absorption following a 4 acid digestion. Samples were also analyzed for a suite of 33 elements with ICP-ES and for copper by using a sequential leach for oxide, sulphide and residual copper. Copper and gold standards as well as blanks and duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) were randomly inserted into the sampling sequence for Quality Control. On average, 9% of the submitted samples correspond to Quality Control samples.

Additional Information

